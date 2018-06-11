Highlights from the first two days of E3

Besides the Bethesda show, there were also E3 conferences from Microsoft and Devolver Digital yesterday—not to mention EA's expo-starting conference the day before. There were a ton of killer games announced and we don't really have room to talk about all of them, but I'm going to hit some of what I thought were the highlights.

I'm pretty confident that for most of us at TR, the most exciting news has already come. CD Projekt Red, creators of GoG and the Witcher games, showed off a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. The game is based on a classic pen-and-paper RPG, and while CD Projekt Red hasn't shown off any gameplay, the world is spot-on in both look and feel. This single-player epic will allow you to create your own character to take through the story, and it'll be available DRM-free when it launches on PC.

Both of Microsoft's biggest Xbox shooter franchises are getting new installments. Halo Infinite covers a side story that continues the tale of John-117, better known as the Master Chief. Gears of War 5 focuses on COG soldier Kait as she wages a personal war against the Locust. Both of these titles are coming to Xbox One and the Windows Store. Infinite will be the first official Halo game to launch on PC since Halo 2 came out with Windows Vista.

Japanese developers stole the spotlight for many fans. Aged developer From Software, famous in recent years for its work on the Souls series, announced Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This 3D action game blends the gameplay of Bloodborne with the themes of Kuon to create something new. Capcom announced the long-awaited fifth installment in the classic Devil May Cry series. Players will once again take on the role of Nero as he struggles against new demonic adversaries in the aftermath of Devil May Cry 2. Both of these games are coming to PS4, Xbox, and PC.

Putting aside its shocking and bizarre stage show, Devolver Digital announced that it's bringing the original Xbox's cult hit Metal Wolf Chaos to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC as a revamped port called Metal Wolf Chaos XD. Players take on the role of fictional US president Michael Wilson as he dons a mecha suit to fight back a military coup by the vice president. The announcement of Jump Force is similarly strange. The title is a crossover 3D fighting game featuring a roster of Shonen Jump characters from series as disparate as Dragon Ball and Death Note.

Sports fans who are also PC gamers might be thrilled to hear that Madden is returning to the PC. This is the first time the series will show up on the PC since 2007, and it'll be bringing back the story mode that debuted in Madden 18. Naturally, the American football game will be be on EA's Origin service alongside proper football game FIFA 19. Next year's installment will include the UEFA Champions League, something that's previously been a mainstay of Konami-made titles.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps looks like an amazing sequel to the excellent first game. Dying Light 2 looks to pair up the action from the first game with a more interactive story and environment. Crackdown 3 finally got a release date (February next year), and Kingdom Hearts 3 is coming to Xbox as well as Playstation 4. Last but probably not least, Microsoft announced an upcoming Battletoads sequel.

There are a ton of cool games on the way that would make this post even longer, so let us know what you're looking for in the comments below. We've also got the PC Gaming Show coming up this afternoon at 17:00 CT, so keep an eye out for that too.