Lenovo adds fancy compact desktops to its Legion of machines

Manufacturers from Acer to Zotac launched a bevy of new hardware at Computex just last week. We were just a little surprised to see that Lenovo chose to hold its secrets close to the vest and wait until E3 to launch its revamped Legion gaming PC lineup. We wrote yesterday about the new Legion laptops that with Intel eighth-generation Core processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (and Ti) graphics cards. Today, we're going to focus on Lenovo's four new grab-and-go gaming desktops with transparent windows. The Legion T530 and T730 machines assume the familiar microATX tower form factor, while the Legion C530 and C730 take on a Mini-ITX cube size and shape.



Lenovo Legion T730

All four new machines follow a similar blueprint: start with an Intel eighth-generation Core CPU, add up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and top it off with a discrete graphics card from AMD or Nvidia. All four machines can accept at least an NVMe M.2 SSD and a pair of hard drives. The bigger towers toss in an extra M.2 slot and offer an option for factory-installed RAID 0 setups. Lenovo doesn't explicitly say what size the drive bays are, but the maximum factory drive capacity of 2 TB suggests they could be exclusively for 2.5" devices.



Lenovo Legion C730

Buyers of 500-series towers or cubes get to choose between Intel Core i3-8100, Core i5-8400, and Core i7-8700 processors, while the 700-series machines start out with the Core i5 and add the Core i7-8700K as the halo option. Lenovo doesn't explicitly apply the word "overclockable" to the K-series processor, so its stock clock speed bump might be the only benefit over the Core i7-8700 in these systems. The company does offer an optional Asetek liquid-cooling upgrade in the T730 tower.

The mainstream x530 systems have five different graphics cards options: Radeon RX 560 (4 GB) or RX 570 (4 GB) on the AMD front, or Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB), GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB), or GTX 1060 (6 GB). The x730 systems trim the options to the AMD Radeon RX 570 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. Lenovo says the machines will have an option for faster memory from Corsair in Q4 2018.



Lenovo Legion T530

The Legion T530 and T730 towers measure 7.3" wide (18.5 cm), 16.1" deep (40.1 cm), and 14.3" tall (36.3 cm), figures that work out to a total displacement of 19 L. The Legion cubes bring those dimensions down to 9.1" wide (23.1 cm), 13.1" deep (33.2 cm), and 9.5" tall (24.2 cm). A brief dialogue with Cortana informs me this comes to a little under 19 L of displacement. Gamers that still get out of the house for LAN parties will appreciate the fact that those dimensions include the power supplies, meaning there's one less thing to carry and a little less wiring at the party site. The Legion T530 and C530 come with PSUs rated between 280 W and 450 W depending on the exact hardware loadout. The deluxe Legion T730 and C730 get larger 450-W units as standard equipment.



Lenovo Legion C530

Onlookers will be able to tell who spent the extra money for a 700-series Legion machine thanks to the addition of RGB LED illumination in place of red-only lighting. Curiously, Lenovo says the Legion T530 and C530 have a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports on the back, but the higher-end 730 twins make do with 5-Gbps USB 3.0 ports all around.

Lenovo says all four machines will come to stores in August. The Legion T530 and C530 will both start at $830, and the RGB LED-festooned Legion T730 and C730 will begin at $1030. The company didn't provide any details about the memory and storage configurations of entry-level machines.