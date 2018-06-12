Red Rose Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Accelerating secondary storage with Intel Optane memory @ PC Perspective
  2. ASRock X470 Taichi review @ Guru3D
  3. Asus Crosshair VII Hero AM4 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  4. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset review @ Hexus
  5. AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 2600 review @ HotHardware
  6. ASRock H370M-ITX/ac motherboard review @ KitGuru
  7. Reeven NAIA 240 review @ TechPowerUp
  8. We tried the world's first analog mechanical keyboard @ TechSpot
  9. Synology DiskStation DS1618+ review @ ThinkComputers
  10. The Intel Core i7-8086K review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Rollcage successor Grip flips out of early access this autumn @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Halo Infinite announced, returning to PC @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Maneater is Jaws: The Game, and we're Jaws @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Japanese fire-fighting dragon rides water jets @ HackADay
  2. Apple just banned cryptocurrency mining on iOS devices @ Ars Technica
  3. SpaceX package will add "small rocket thrusters" to 2020 Tesla Roadster @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Tesla's Autopilot to get 'full self-driving feature' in August @ Slashdot
  2. Ultra-capacitor hybrid radically boosts power and efficiency of lithium batteries @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. The Yakima Valley's giant, doughy grilled cheese @ atlasobscura.com
  2. Kraft will carve your dad's head into a giant block of cheese for Father's Day @ thrillist.com
