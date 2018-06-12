Red Rose Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Accelerating secondary storage with Intel Optane memory @ PC Perspective
- ASRock X470 Taichi review @ Guru3D
- Asus Crosshair VII Hero AM4 motherboard review @ HardOCP
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset review @ Hexus
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 2600 review @ HotHardware
- ASRock H370M-ITX/ac motherboard review @ KitGuru
- Reeven NAIA 240 review @ TechPowerUp
- We tried the world's first analog mechanical keyboard @ TechSpot
- Synology DiskStation DS1618+ review @ ThinkComputers
- The Intel Core i7-8086K review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Rollcage successor Grip flips out of early access this autumn @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Halo Infinite announced, returning to PC @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Maneater is Jaws: The Game, and we're Jaws @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Japanese fire-fighting dragon rides water jets @ HackADay
- Apple just banned cryptocurrency mining on iOS devices @ Ars Technica
- SpaceX package will add "small rocket thrusters" to 2020 Tesla Roadster @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- Tesla's Autopilot to get 'full self-driving feature' in August @ Slashdot
- Ultra-capacitor hybrid radically boosts power and efficiency of lithium batteries @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- The Yakima Valley's giant, doughy grilled cheese @ atlasobscura.com
- Kraft will carve your dad's head into a giant block of cheese for Father's Day @ thrillist.com