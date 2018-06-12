Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 builds on a solid foundation

Corsair's Strafe RGB MK.2 isn't the only keyboard the company is launching today. The Vengeance K70 keyboard first appeared on the scene back in mid-2014, and the company has steadily added new K70-badged models over time, including units with RGB LED illumination and a wider assortment of switch varieties. The latest K70 variation is called the K70 RGB MK.2. In addition to some features derived from the company's flagship K95 Platinum, it comes with programmable per-key RGB LED backlighting and a whopping five different Cherry MX switch choices beneath its black anodized "aircraft-grade" aluminum deck.

The K70 RGB Mk.2 has an unnamed 32-bit ARM Cortex SoC inside and a ludicrous-for-a-keyboard 8 MB of flash memory for storing three profiles. The hardware within lets users set up lighting profiles and macros using Corsair's iCUE utility on one PC and use the stored settings on another machine without iCUE without missing a beat. The usual array of gaming keyboard features like N-key rollover, anti-ghosting, and selectable polling rates from 125-1000 Hz are also on board. An RGB LED-illuminated logo and reshaped media keys take a page from the K95 Platinm.

This is a deluxe keyboard, so it comes with a USB pass-through port and dedicated multimedia keys, including a volume wheel. The K70 RGB Mk.2 comes with a detachable soft-touch wrist rest. The braided cable isn't detachable, but users can adjust the slack length by using the criss-crossed cable routing slots in the bottom of the body. The manufacturer includes textured and contoured contrasting key caps to replace the WASD keys for FPS games or the QWERDF block for MOBA players.



Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 SE with white-and-silver finish and Cherry MX Speed switches

Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 keyboards with genuine, accept-no-substitutes Cherry MX Blue, Brown, or Red switches bear a $160 price tag. The K70 RGB Mk.2 Rapidfire version with Cherry MX Speed switches and the model with Cherry MX Silent switches both ring in at $170. The company is also offering a white-and-silver SE version that comes stuffed with MX Speeds for $180. Amazon currently has that white SE model on sale for $150. The manufacturer backs the K70 RGB Mk.2 with a two-year warranty.