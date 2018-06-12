Tuesday deals: a Ryzen 3 2200G and an Asus B350M-E for $150 and more

Hi there, folks. The post-Computex lull is a real thing, and there isn't that much hardware news to go around. Still, you can read our review of the Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard and Intel's Core i7-8086K in the meantime. Before you go, though, check out our deal selection below. This day is a good one for components, as you'll see.

We recently reviewed AMD's Ryzen APUs and came away pretty impressed. You'll be interested to know, then, that we found a deal on a combo set comprising a Ryzen 3 2200G quad-core chip and an Asus Prime B350M-E motherboard. Newegg will box and ship you both items for the tidy sum of $149.99, or about $30 less than what the two items would cost if bought individually. If you're building a budget machine, you can't go wrong with this kit.

You might be interested in a quality AM4 board to pair with another chip, perhaps. The Asus ROG Strix B350-F Gaming is a fine home for any Ryzen CPU thanks to USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports , metal-reinforced main PCIe slots, Intel Gigabit Ethernet controller, and Realtek S1220A audio codec. There are onboard RGB LED highlights as an added bonus, too. You can take this board home for just $89.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPVPX65.

It's the summer of cheap SSDs, and today's highlight is the Gigabyte UD Pro 512 GB drive. This unit can push 530 MB/s in sequential reads and 500 MB/s when writing. Random I/O figures ring in at 80K IOPS for reads and 75K IOPS for writes—both pretty decent figures for a SATA drive. This drive's best characteristic is its price: a mere $99.99 at Newegg. That's a mere 19.5 cents a gigabyte for a drive from a quality manufacturer, folks.

Happiness is a quiet, cool power supply, like the EVGA SuperNova 750 G3. This unit has fully-modular cabling, semi-passive cooling, and an 80 Plus Gold rating. Incidentally, it's also one of the best units you can lay hands on, and for a little while you can get 12-year warranty coverage if you register the unit with EVGA. Newegg will let you take one of these home for just $79.99. In case you need a few ounces more of power, the EVGA SuperNova 850 G2 is going for $99.99.

Ever been at a random place like, say, the TR BBQ XV, and felt a need to do some gaming? Enter the MSI GL63 (8RC-077) laptop. This machine is packed with all the necessary accoutrements, including a Core i5-8300H processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a storage combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive for your game and cheese picture storage. The 1920x1080 display gets its orders from a GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB graphics card. Take this laptop home for $849 from Newegg.

