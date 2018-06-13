Deal of the day: a Radeon RX 580 4 GB for $210

Cryptocurrency prices are crashing, and graphics-card prices seem to be coming down with them—at least for the moment. A good example is Asus' Dual Radeon RX 580 O4G, on sale today at Newegg for just $210 after promo code EMCSPVER3. That's just $10 above the Radeon RX 580 4 GB's $199 suggested price. We haven't seen prices like this on a Radeon RX 580 for ages, and it's cheaper than most RX 570s on the 'egg at the moment.

The Dual RX 580 O4G has a twin-fan cooler, slightly-warmed-up 1380-MHz boost clocks in its "OC mode," 4 GB of GDDR5 RAM clocked at 7 GT/s, two HDMI ports, two DIsplayPorts, and a DVI output. None of this really matters, because if you need a midrange graphics card and have been holding off on buying because of inflated prices, you should be checking out with this one by the time you read this.