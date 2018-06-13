AOC Gaming G1 monitors offer high refresh rates, FreeSync, and low prices

Getting into the game has been most every PC enthusiast's goal since all the way back in the 8-bit days. The rise of powerful 3D accelerators and large displays has certainly made it easier to feel like you're immersed compared to when blocky sprites ruled the day. AOC's latest G1-series gaming displays are designed for immersion with their curved VA panels, slim bezels on three sides, claimed 1-ms response times, and rapid, 144-Hz refresh rate capability. FreeSync support is the cherry on top for users with compatible graphics cards or game consoles. The series' first members are the 24" C24G1, the 27" C27G1, and the 32" C32G1.



All three displays share the same 1920x1080 resolution, a figure that will be great news for some and a bummer for others. On the positive side, the limited pixel count should make the G1 monitors work well with game consoles and let PC gamers with relatively meager hardware enjoy high frame rates. The downside of these displays is their low pixel density. The C24G1 offers 92 PPI, while the 70 PPI of the 31.5" C32G1 is downright coarse.

All three displays claim 250 cd/m² brightness, a 3000:1 static contrast ratio, and 178° viewing angles. Unfortunately, AOC didn't provide any information about color space coverage or FreeSync range. Since these are 144-Hz displays, our bets are that the FreeSync range is probably generous and that there's LFC support.



The C24G1 has the tightest curvature we can recall seeing on a gaming display at 1500 R. The C27G1 and C32G1 have the much more common 1800-R curvature. The big C32G1 is only adjustable for tilt, but its two lighter siblings get stands with height adjustment. All three models have HDMI 1.4, VGA, and DisplayPort 1.2 connectors, plus a headphone output.

AOC posted some UK prices on Twitter. The C24G1 should go for £179 (around $199 without VAT), the C27G1 ought to set buyers back £219 (or $244), and the bigger C32G1 will be priced at £259 ($289). The company's Twitter announcement lead us to believe the G1 monitors should be in stores relatively soon.