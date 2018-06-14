Bourbon Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Alienware wireless gaming headset: AW988 review @ HardOCP
- Intel Core i7-8086K (14 nm) review @ Hexus
- Toshiba OCZ RC100 SSD review @ HotHardware
- Samsung 970 Pro 1TB SSD review @ KitGuru
- Toshiba OCZ RC100 SSD review - M.2 2242 PCIe NVMe @ Legit Reviews
- G.Skill Sniper X 3600 MHz DDR4 review @ TechPowerUp
- Adata XPG SX8200 480GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers
- The BitFenix Formula Gold 650W PSU review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Overhauled Steam chat open beta @ Blue's News
- FREE 3: A trio of free games as an antidote to E3 hype @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Sony is blocking Fortnite cross-play between PS4, Nintendo Switch players @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Poetry is the fruit of this loom @ HackADay
- Ava makes travel-friendly ukulele even more portable @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- MIT trains AI to track people's movements through walls @ New Atlas
- The internet is finally going to be bigger than TV worldwide @ Slashdot
- Massive Martian dust storm has put Opportunity rover in a low-power sleep @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R RGB review @ bit-tech
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Rapidfire review @ Guru3D
- Doritos made giant nacho cheese chips—here's how to get them @ foodandwine.com
- Moo-ve it to solve this dairy mystery. Hilmar Cheese opens new ag-based escape room @ modbee.com