Bourbon Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Not shown: one scotch and one beer

PC hardware and computing

  1. Alienware wireless gaming headset: AW988 review @ HardOCP
  2. Intel Core i7-8086K (14 nm) review @ Hexus
  3. Toshiba OCZ RC100 SSD review @ HotHardware
  4. Samsung 970 Pro 1TB SSD review @ KitGuru
  5. Toshiba OCZ RC100 SSD review - M.2 2242 PCIe NVMe @ Legit Reviews
  6. G.Skill Sniper X 3600 MHz DDR4 review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Adata XPG SX8200 480GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers
  8. The BitFenix Formula Gold 650W PSU review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Overhauled Steam chat open beta @ Blue's News
  2. FREE 3: A trio of free games as an antidote to E3 hype @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Sony is blocking Fortnite cross-play between PS4, Nintendo Switch players @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Poetry is the fruit of this loom @ HackADay
  2. Ava makes travel-friendly ukulele even more portable @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. MIT trains AI to track people's movements through walls @ New Atlas
  2. The internet is finally going to be bigger than TV worldwide @ Slashdot
  3. Massive Martian dust storm has put Opportunity rover in a low-power sleep @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R RGB review @ bit-tech
  3. Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Rapidfire review @ Guru3D
  4. Doritos made giant nacho cheese chips—here's how to get them @ foodandwine.com
  5. Moo-ve it to solve this dairy mystery. Hilmar Cheese opens new ag-based escape room @ modbee.com
