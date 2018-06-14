Radeon Software 18.6.1 gets vermin running faster with Adrenalin

AMD showed off a Radeon Instinct card using a version of its Vega graphics chip built on a 7-m fabrication process at Computex last week, but it didn't say much about when that tech might trickle down to gamers. In lieu of new hardware, the company is pumping up performance for some Radeon owners by improving its drivers. Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.6.1 claims to increase frame rates by up to 10% in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on systems with Radeon RX 580 8 GB graphics and up to 9% on PCs with Radeon RX Vega 56 cards compared to the same systems running the 18.5.2 drivers.



In addition to the performance boost for Vermintide 2, the new driver fixes some problems. The driver team says it squashed game-specific bugs in Subnautica, Sea of Thieves, World of Tanks, Middle Earth: Shadow of War, and World of Warcraft. Problems displaying the Windows desktop on Radeon Pro Duo cards at ludicrous 8K resolutions have also been fixed.



This Vermintide 2 screenshot would be perfect for an Nvidia driver update post, wouldn't it?

Any gerbil knows that problems with graphics drivers spring eternal. Today's release leaves unresolved issues with stuttering when Frame Rate Target Control and Radeon ReLive are both turned on at the same time and incomplete Radeon Overlay output in borderless fullscreen mode. Some OpenGL and Vulkan applications could display corrupted output on Hybrid Graphics configurations. Radeon Chill can drop frame rates below the target if a game is left idle for a long time. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can have some stuttering when running in borderless fullscreen mode, and Sea of Thieves can have corrupted ropes and sails when the player is standing on a boat.

Users of systems with supported AMD graphics silicon can read the release notes here. The same page has links to download the new Radeon Software for 32- and 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and Windows 10. Apple Boot Camp users and the few folks trying to use a Vega card on a 32-bit version of Windows should not pass Go or install the drivers.