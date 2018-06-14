Thursday deals: a combo deal with a Core i5-8600K and more

Hi there, gerbils. We know that news is slow as heck today, and that's why we have more than a few reviews for you to read through. We recently took a look at the Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard, HyperX's Pulsefire Surge RGB gaming mouse, and wrote more than a few words about Microsoft's Windows 10 April Update. Meanwhile, you can ease your Gear Acquisition Syndrome issues by checking out the deals below.

Combo packages tend to be the leading items in our deals, and we have such an offer for you today. If you're looking to get started on a new machine, you could do worse than picking up a package containing a six-core, six-thread Intel Core i5-8600K processor, 16 GB of Corsair Vengeance 3000 MT/s DDR4 across two sticks, and an ASRock Z370 Killer SLI/ac motherboard. The mobo comes with Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi controllers. Newegg will hand you the whole caboodle for the amount of $509.99, about $63 off the regular total. You can get another $10 back by way of a rebate card, too.

Intel's eighth-gen mobile CPUs are inside pretty much every new Windows laptop on the planet, and for good reason. Their combination of low power draw and high performance is an intoxicating one, as proven by the Acer Aspire A515-51-596K. This functional lappie has a four-core, eight-thread Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 256-GB solid-state drive, and a 1920x1080 display. This kind of specs is usually tied to a price tag at least as large as seven benjamins, but you can get your hands on this machine today for $499.99 from Newegg.

Judging by the way that every manufacturer under the sun is now doing RGB LED-lit mice and keyboards, it's clear that these accessories are selling like mad. We figure that more than a few gerbils will want to take a look at the G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 RGB keyboard with Cherry MX Brown switches. This keystroke-slinging device has a minimalist chassis, per-key RGB LED lighting, and dedicated volume control keys. You can grab one from Amazon for a mere $72.88 with the promo code 11KEYS.

You might have ordered the keyboard above, and now it's time for the accompanying mouse. The Razer DeathAdder Chroma has an ergonomic shape, a 10,000-DPI optical sensor, and RGB LED lighting in any color of the rainbow. A nice gaming mouse usually goes for well north of $60, but this one right here will only set you back $37.99 at Newegg Flash while stocks last. Get going!

Up next, something that will have more than a few gerbils drooling. The Acer XB271HU gaming display has an IPS panel with resolution of 2560x1440 and a 144-Hz maximum refresh rate (overclockable to 165 Hz), along with Nvidia G-Sync variable refresh rate support. Additional accoutrements include a height-adjustable stand and a USB hub. It wasn't rare to see this display command $700 back in the day, but you can currently have one for just $549.99 at Newegg if you use the promo code EMCXPVET2. Note that you'll need to be a Newegg newsletter subscriber to take advantage of this deal.

Our out-of-left-field deal today is an extremely enticing one. What do you think about a set containing two Polk Signature S50 tower speakers, two Polk S10 surround speakers, a Polk S30 center unit, all topped off with a rather-powerful Yamaha RX-V685 7.2-channel receiver? I bet that you're wondering how many thousands you'll have to spend for this setup, but the answer is that Adorama will happily sell you the whole kit-and-caboodle for just $799.99. That's a darn cheap price to buy nearly everything you need for a pretty-impactful home theater setup.

That's all for today, folks!