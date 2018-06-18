Deal of the day: an EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB for $250

The fever in the video card market hasn't entirely broken, but there are many encouraging signs that we're getting there. Today's signal comes courtesy of EVGA's GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB Gaming. Amazon will sell you this compact yet powerful card for $250, or right at its suggested price. Yes, this is a bit underwhelming, but we haven't seen cards like this one selling without a markup in ages. As far as we can tell, this is the lowest price on a GTX 1060 6 GB you'll find anywhere right now.

The GTX 1060 6 GB Gaming isn't the hottest-clocked compact GTX 1060 in EVGA's stable—that honor goes to the Editor's Choice-winning SC edition—but this card still offers a 1506-MHz base clock and a 1708-MHz boost clock that's likely to be quite a bit higher in practice. Its 6 GB of GDDR5 RAM should still have quite a bit of life in it, and its 6.8"-long (172.7 mm) cooler will fit into most any case, big or small. Best of all, the GTX 1060 6 GB's impressive power efficiency means you'll probably never hear this card in operation. If you've been sitting on a new build because of a lack of affordable video cards, this one is just the ticket for a midrange PC.