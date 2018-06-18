Deal of the day: an EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB for $250


by Jeff Kampman

The fever in the video card market hasn't entirely broken, but there are many encouraging signs that we're getting there. Today's signal comes courtesy of EVGA's GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB Gaming. Amazon will sell you this compact yet powerful card for $250, or right at its suggested price. Yes, this is a bit underwhelming, but we haven't seen cards like this one selling without a markup in ages. As far as we can tell, this is the lowest price on a GTX 1060 6 GB you'll find anywhere right now.

The GTX 1060 6 GB Gaming isn't the hottest-clocked compact GTX 1060 in EVGA's stable—that honor goes to the Editor's Choice-winning SC edition—but this card still offers a 1506-MHz base clock and a 1708-MHz boost clock that's likely to be quite a bit higher in practice. Its 6 GB of GDDR5 RAM should still have quite a bit of life in it, and its 6.8"-long (172.7 mm) cooler will fit into most any case, big or small. Best of all, the GTX 1060 6 GB's impressive power efficiency means you'll probably never hear this card in operation. If you've been sitting on a new build because of a lack of affordable video cards, this one is just the ticket for a midrange PC.

