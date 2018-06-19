Sauntering Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Gigabyte X299 Designare EX motherboard review @ PC Perspective
- Raijintek custom water-cooling hardware review @ bit-tech
- Toshiba OCZ RC100 240GB M.2 SSD review @ Guru3D
- In-depth: Lian Li case factory tour & how PC cases are made @ Gamers Nexus
- Enermax MaxTytan 1250W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA @ Hexus
- PowerSpec PSX-850GFM 850W review @ JonnyGuru
- AOC G2590PX 24.5in 144Hz gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
- Adata XPG SX8200 M.2 SSD review - 480GB model tested @ Legit Reviews
- Adata SX8200 480 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L & Q300P PC cases review @ ThinkComputers
Games, culture, and VR
- Blue Planet II inspires undersea explorer Beyond Blue @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- WHO classifies 'gaming disorder' as mental health condition @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Neat Odroid & GlusterFS build stashes data, sips power @ HackADay
- Dissecting the elusive wax motor @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Nvidia AI-based system transforms any video into fluid super slow motion @ New Atlas
- Robotic cuttlefish autonomously scuttles through pipes @ New Atlas
- Elon Musk emails employees about 'extensive and damaging sabotage' by employee @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- How one pianist makes musically inspired cheese @ playbill.com
- How to use all four sides of your cheese grater @ mercurynews.com
- This grilled cheese toaster is the lazy sandwich maker's dream come true @ bustle.com (these days, I use mayo and a George Foreman for speedy grilled cheese)