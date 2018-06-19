Sauntering Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


'Live every day like it's Sauntering Day!'

PC hardware and computing

  1. Gigabyte X299 Designare EX motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. Raijintek custom water-cooling hardware review @ bit-tech
  3. Toshiba OCZ RC100 240GB M.2 SSD review @ Guru3D
  4. In-depth: Lian Li case factory tour & how PC cases are made @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Enermax MaxTytan 1250W power supply review @ HardOCP
  6. Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA @ Hexus
  7. PowerSpec PSX-850GFM 850W review @ JonnyGuru
  8. AOC G2590PX 24.5in 144Hz gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
  9. Adata XPG SX8200 M.2 SSD review - 480GB model tested @ Legit Reviews
  10. Adata SX8200 480 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  11. Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L & Q300P PC cases review @ ThinkComputers

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Blue Planet II inspires undersea explorer Beyond Blue @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. WHO classifies 'gaming disorder' as mental health condition @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Neat Odroid & GlusterFS build stashes data, sips power @ HackADay
  2. Dissecting the elusive wax motor @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Nvidia AI-based system transforms any video into fluid super slow motion @ New Atlas
  2. Robotic cuttlefish autonomously scuttles through pipes @ New Atlas
  3. Elon Musk emails employees about 'extensive and damaging sabotage' by employee @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. How one pianist makes musically inspired cheese @ playbill.com
  2. How to use all four sides of your cheese grater @ mercurynews.com
  3. This grilled cheese toaster is the lazy sandwich maker's dream come true @ bustle.com (these days, I use mayo and a George Foreman for speedy grilled cheese)
