Tuesday deals: an NVMe SSD, RAM, awesome laptops, and more

Howdy, gerbils! At last the good weather's arrived around here (for the most part), except I'm stuck at home working instead of out there enjoying the sun. You gerbils' thirst for hardware deals cannot be easily quenched, and I'm sure that most of you are looking forward to buy an NVMe solid-state drive, some fast RAM, or maybe a gaming laptop. As it happens, we have those items today in our picks. Check them out.

The latest version of Western Digital's Black 500-GB NVMe solid-state drive is a rather fetching affair thanks to the specified sequential operation speeds of 3400 MB/s for reads and 2500 MB/s for writes. The random I/O figures are rather impressive, at 410K read IOPS and 330K write IOPS. This is one of the top-tier consumer NVMe drives, and it can be yours for just $169.99 from Amazon. Regular SATA drives were priced like that not that long ago.

Speaking of stuff that's dropped in price in recent months, the Adata Gammix D10 16-GB kit with two 3000 MT/s DIMMs is just the ticket for any new PC, or perhaps an upgrade. The low-profile heatsinks should ensure these DIMMs can easily go under just about any heatsink. Get the pair for only $135.99 from Rakuten. You'll need to add the promo code SAVE15 in the second step of checkout.

There are many frivolous gaming-related items that one can buy, but a well-shaped mouse with a proper sensor is a basic necessity. Those mice tend to be dear, but today we have the Logitech G Pro on offer. This rodent can track terrain at up to 12,000 DPI thanks to its PixArt PMW3366 sensor. The report rate is 1 KHz (as well it should be), and the mouse body is simply designed, with a couple of thumb buttons besides the usual clickers. There's also RGB LED lighting on tap. Hunt this rodent down for only $29.99 at Best Buy.

Over the years, we've become good fans of some gaming laptop series. One of them is the Acer Nitro 5, and the version we have today packs a Core i5-8300H processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4 GB of its own RAM. Storage comes by way of a 256-GB solid-state drive, and the 15" display uses an IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. We call specs like these "perfectly balanced," and the pretty-low price is just the cherry on top. Best Buy will let you take this machine home for just $679.99.

If the machine above doesn't have enough punch for you, we have an alternative: the modern-looking Dell G5 15 gaming laptop. Our pick includes a high-end six-core Core i7-8750H processor accompanied by 16 GB of RAM at 2666 MT/s. The real highlight here, though, is the Max-Q GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card that slaps pixels onto the 15" 1920x1080 IPS display. Those with large game libraries will also appreciate the storage combo setup with a 128-GB solid state drive in tandem with a 1-TB spinner. Rakuten will hand this machine over for just $969.99 with the checkout code DELL180.

Last but by no means least, we have a mobile workhorse. The Dell Inspiron 13 (i5379-7302GRY-PUS) 13" convertible comes with a Core i7-8550U CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256-GB solid-state drive. The machine is pretty darn slick, and Dell says the battery on it should be good for 10 hours of use. Unlike many portables, though, the Inspiron 13 has a generous complement of ports—USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and an HDMI output are part of the package. The Microsoft Store is running a sale on this 2-in-1, and you can obtain it for just $649. As an added bonus, a nice active pen comes in the box.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.