Oppo Find-X all-screen phone hides its cameras in a pop-up pod

To many users, Google's Android mobile OS represents increased choice in devices when compared to its most popular alternative. Just a few days ago, the flagship Android handset market looked like it would embrace the big-screen-and-a-notch design trend with all eight of a Snapdragon SoC's big.LITTLE arms. Vivo's Nex first bucked this trend, and now the Find-X handset from BBK Electronics' brand-mate Oppo joins the party with user-facing cameras that pop up from behind a full-coverage display. Better yet, the Find-X will reportedly be the first Oppo phone to officially hit American shores.

One might expect two high-end phones from the same Chinese conglomerate to be pretty similar, but the Vivo Nex and the Oppo Find-X have multiple small differences, just like Europe. The most obvious difference between the cousins is the smooth glass back on the Find-X compared to the texture on the reverse side of the Nex. The Find-X is a smaller phone overall, sporting a 6.42" (16.3 cm) AMOLED screen rather than the ultra-jumbo 6.6" display on the Nex. The screen's resolution is 2340x1080, which works out to a pixel density of 401 PPI and a 2.17:1 aspect ratio. The manufacturer says the display covers a whopping 93.8% of the phone's face.

Hardware-wise, no prizes will be given for guessing that the Find-X gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB of storage. The company only announced the single memory and storage configuration, but that could change before the handset makes its way to America. That large storage capacity is handy since the Find-X has no microSD card slot. The phone also lacks a headphone jack.



Oppo Find-X with the camera pod sticking out

The Find-X's user-facing has an f/2 lens and a 25-megapixel sensor, and sits in a rather clever-looking motorized pod that reveals itself from behind the screen. The moving pod also contains an illuminator, an infrared camera, a range sensor, and a dot projector that work together as inputs for the Find-X's 3D facial recognition features. Mechanical engineers will doubtless fear failure of the pod's moving parts, but Oppo says it tested them to last 300,000 movement cycles. There's no fingerprint scanner on the handset as an alternate authentication method.

The pod-mounted rear-facing camera setup has two sensors, one a 16-MP unit with an f/2.0 lens and and the other a 20-MP snapper with an f/2.2 lens. The 20-MP snapper is only there to provide depth-estimation capabilities for the phone's bokeh simulation. As one would expect, Oppo has spiced the camera setup with all kinds of "AI-powered" enhancement features.

Users can charge the 3730-mAh battery using the USB 2.0 Type-C port on the bottom of the phone. Oppo bakes in its proprietary VOOC Flash Charge technology that promises to take a depleted pack to 75% capacity in just half an hour. On the software side, Oppo dips Android 8.1 Oreo in its own Color OS 5.1 coating before installing it on the Find-X.

Oppo's Find-X will require that prospective buyers find a pretty sizable amount of cash. European shoppers will have to fork over €999 (about $960 without VAT). Although Oppo reportedly promised a US release, there's no word yet on stateside pricing or availability. The company will release the phone into some unnamed markets in August, and the rest of the world should follow later. There will also be a Lamborghini version of the Find-X that costs 70% more and adds faster charging and the Italian manufacturer's logo.