Daylight Appreciation Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Nobody appreciates daylight quite like Baxter.

PC hardware and computing

  1. SilverStone Redline series RL07 tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Tesoro Gram XS keyboard review @ bit-tech
  3. Samsung C32HG70 FreeSync 2 HDR monitor review @ Guru3D
  4. Team Group T-Force Dark Pro DDR4-3466 review @ Hexus
  5. Adata XPG SX8200 SSD review @ HotHardware
  6. MyDigitalSSD SBX 512GB NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  7. NVMe SSD storage performance: Intel Z370 vs. AMD X470 @ TechSpot
  8. AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G core frequency scaling @ AnandTech
  9. TP-Link EAP225v3 AC1350 Wireless MU-MIMO gigabit ceiling-mount access point reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder

Games, culture, and VR

  1. You'll never be as happy as these Farming Simulator 19 fans @ Quarter To Three
  2. Xenonauts 2 starts its crowdfunding drive with a demo @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. New York "human tool" chews himself a stool @ New Atlas
  2. Lawn from hell saved by mower from heaven @ HackADay (I'm seriously in love with this thing)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. IBM AI wins debate against human champion @ New Atlas
  2. Would you look at that yaw control @ HackADay
  3. Spacecraft Hayabusa2 returns photos of asteroid prior to contact @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Vegan cheese sales spike by 45 percent in 52 weeks @ vegnews.com
  2. Corsair Vengeance RGB Ppro DDR4 4000 MHz review @ TechPowerUp
