Daylight Appreciation Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- SilverStone Redline series RL07 tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
- Tesoro Gram XS keyboard review @ bit-tech
- Samsung C32HG70 FreeSync 2 HDR monitor review @ Guru3D
- Team Group T-Force Dark Pro DDR4-3466 review @ Hexus
- Adata XPG SX8200 SSD review @ HotHardware
- MyDigitalSSD SBX 512GB NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- NVMe SSD storage performance: Intel Z370 vs. AMD X470 @ TechSpot
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G core frequency scaling @ AnandTech
- TP-Link EAP225v3 AC1350 Wireless MU-MIMO gigabit ceiling-mount access point reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
Games, culture, and VR
- You'll never be as happy as these Farming Simulator 19 fans @ Quarter To Three
- Xenonauts 2 starts its crowdfunding drive with a demo @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- New York "human tool" chews himself a stool @ New Atlas
- Lawn from hell saved by mower from heaven @ HackADay (I'm seriously in love with this thing)
Science, technology, and space news
- IBM AI wins debate against human champion @ New Atlas
- Would you look at that yaw control @ HackADay
- Spacecraft Hayabusa2 returns photos of asteroid prior to contact @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Vegan cheese sales spike by 45 percent in 52 weeks @ vegnews.com
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Ppro DDR4 4000 MHz review @ TechPowerUp