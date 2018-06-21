Thursday deals: a GTX 1070 Ti combo deal and much more

Oh boy. I'm sure you've heard the news about Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's departure. The consequences of this corporate move are up in the air, and it boggles the mind just to consider them all. Fortunately, you can find solace in a much simpler activity: the acquisition of personal computer parts and accessories for lower-than-expected dollar amounts. Take a look at the selection below.

The first of our combo deals today is one that's bound to bring plenty of relief to those afflicted by high graphics card prices. The two items in the pack are EVGA's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti SC Gaming and EVGA's SuperNova G3 550-W power supply. Both pieces need little introduction, but here are the core specs. The GTX 1070 Ti SC has a nominal boost clock of 1683 MHz (which will likely go higher in practice), and the SuperNova G3 550 W has semi-passive cooling, modular cabling, and an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. Get both pieces for $469.99 from Newegg—basically, you get the power supply for free.

The second one-two punch combination comprises a Samsung 860 EVO 500-GB solid-state drive and a G.Skill Ripjaws V 16-GB DDR4 dual-channel kit clocked at 3000 MT/s. The Samsung drive is one of the fastest consumer SATA SSDs around, while Ripjaws V memory has been a staple of our recommendations since time immemorial. Newegg will hand you both items for $239.99, or $64.99 off the price of the individual items.

Next up, more memory. G.Skill's Trident Z DIMMs are probably our favorite DIMMs for both performance and aesthetics. You can currently obtain a 16-GB set of two Trident Z RGB sticks clocked at 3000 MT/s for $174.99 at Newegg. If you'd rather forgo the blinkenlights but want a touch more speed, the e-tailer will hand you a 16-GB kit with two Trident Z DIMMs at 3200 MT/s for $164.99.

Since we're on the topic of fast gear, we have a speedy display, the Acer XZ271U. This 27" display uses a curved VA panel with a maximum 144-Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 165 Hz) and FreeSync support. The maximum brightness is 300 cd/m², and Acer says the response time can go as low as 1 ms (probably with overdrive taken into consideration). Additional bonuses include HDMI and DisplayPort connectors, a USB 3.0 hub, and built-in speakers. Collect this slab o' pixels from Newegg for $329.99 with the promo code EMCPVRE44.

If you're partial to gigantic displays, check out the LG 34UB88-P. This humongous 34" beast has a 10-bit (8-bit + AFRC) IPS panel with a resolution of 3440x1440. LG says the monitor can cover 99% of the sRGB color space, has a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 300 cd/m² maximum brightness. The input selection includes two HDMI 2.0 connectors, a DisplayPort input, and Thunderbolt input and output ports. Additional niceties include a USB hub and built-in speakers. Monitors this big usually have a price tag of corresponding dimensions, but you can have this one from Newegg for only $449.99 with the promo code EMCSPVRE2.

Last but not least, a heads-up: Newegg's running a sale on selected Corsair RAM. You can get lots of different kits with a 10% discount if you use the promo code EMCPVRE59.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.