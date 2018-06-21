Steam Summer Sale has great deals galore

Open up those wallets once again, PC gamers, because it is time for the Steam Summer Sale. Traditionally the largest and most comprehensive of Steam's seasonal sales, this year's Summer Sale brings with it a mini-game where users can unpack the mystery boxes that they received during the Spring Cleaning event. At least, so I'm told—I can't get the mini-game page to load. Store pages are working just fine, though, and I've scoured the sale for some really nice deals.



Rise of the Tomb Raider

The theme for this sale seems to be deep discounts on slightly older titles that you might have missed, especially those with upcoming iterations. One of the best deals in the whole sale is on Rise of the Tomb Raider, which you can pick up with its Season Pass for $18. If you like first-person shooting, don't miss the Metro Redux Bundle that offers both Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux for just a bit over $10. 2016's excellent Doom re-make is down to $15, and if you download Quake Champions for free before Monday, you'll get to keep it forever.



Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

If you're into guns but prefer an open world, Ghost Recon: Wildlands can be fairly described as "a military GTA." It's on sale for $20, or 67% off. If that's not a silly enough game for you, you can get all four Saint's Row games on PC for $4 each. Also, Dying Light: Enhanced Edition includes all of the first-person zombie survival game's DLC, and it's $20 too. The entire Fallout series is on sale with discounts as deep as 75%; the latest game's all-DLC-included Game of the Year (GOTY) package is available for $30. If you like your open worlds of the fantasy variety, The Witcher 3 GOTY is down to just $20.



Tyranny

On the fantasy RPG topic, you're missing out if you haven't played Tyranny. This turn-based RPG in the vein of classic titles like Baldur's Gate is $15, the cheapest it's ever been. If you like your overhead-view RPGs to offer real-time combat, how about Grim Dawn for $7.49? That killer title is from the developers of the Greek mythology-themed Titan Quest, which is on sale for just $4. Torchlight II is another great game in that same vein, and it's down to $5. Of course, Path of Exile is arguably the best game in that genre, and it's still free as usual.



Black Desert Online

Other RPGs of note include the MMORPG Black Desert Online, which is a visual feast that folks with fast PCs can enjoy. The cost of entry is down to just $5, although I'd recommend the half-price Explorer's Package for $25. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition includes every bit of DLC, and it's down to $25. If you read these posts frequently you're probably tired of me recommending Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. It's still fantastic, though. Grab it 67% off for $10.



Valkyria Chronicles

Fans of Japanese games have probably already played alternate-universe-WWII strategy title Valkyria Chronicles, which has its fourth installment headed to the PC next year. If you haven't, you can grab the first game for under $7. Strategy game enthusiasts can snag the underrated Halo Wars: Definitive Edition for $10, or if your tastes run more toward digital board games, the gorgeously-illustrated Armello is also just $10.



The Vagrant

There are a ton of killer "Metroidvania" titles on sale right now. The Vagrant has tight gameplay and gorgeous hand-painted art, all for just $2. Dust: An Elysian Tail boasts cute cartoon art and full voice acting, and it's $3.74. For the amount of $5.24, Valdis Story: Abyssal City offers four separate storylines for its four playable characters. Ori and the Blind Forest has a sequel on the way that looks amazing; prepare for it by buying the first game's Definitive Edition for $10. Dead Cells just came out of Early Access and to celebrate, it's down to $12, its cheapest price yet.



Crypt of the NecroDancer

While we're on the topic of indie games, I'd be remiss to go without mentioning Crypt of the NecroDancer. This infuriatingly-difficult Rogue-like is also a rhythm game. It's 80% off at just $3 right now. Enter the Gungeon is a Rogue-lite played from a similar overhead-view perspective, but it's a full-fledged action game. Grab it for $7.49. If that's too rich for your blood, how about dual-stick Rogue-lite shooter Feral Fury for $1.39? If you haven't already played the amazing Bastion, proceed immediately to get it for only $3.74. Everspace is a sci-fi Rogue-like with lush visuals and stellar space battles; it's down 67% to $10.



Bayonetta

If you prefer your action games to be 3D, don't fear. Bayonetta is down to $7, a ludicrous value. Its spiritual predecessor, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, is also discounted heavily to just $10. The Darksiders series offers a western-comics-flavored take on that type of game, and you can get both of the games in the series for $7.49. Going the complete opposite direction, you can dispatch droves of enemies in a single dimension in One Finger Death Punch. This goofy little game is a hilarious way to waste a few minutes while a download completes or coffee brews; it's on sale for just one dollar.

Despite the painstaking effort of combing Steam to create this post, I've surely missed your favorite game that's on a deep discount. Make sure to let me know in the comments, because I'm always looking for new titles to try out.