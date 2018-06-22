The TR BBQ XV is tomorrow, and Corsair hooked us up!

It's a bit of a dreary day out on the big lake, but I've got a smile on my face anyway. The 15th TR BBQ is tomorrow, and I just unboxed a boatload of goodies that our friends at Corsair sent our way to give away to attendees. That boatload includes no less than five HS70 wireless headsets, two Dark Core RGB SE mice, one K63 wireless keyboard, and a massive pile of t-shirts. Whoa. Corsair's own Justin Ocbina will be joining the party tomorrow to help us give away all the goods, too.

I'm short on time putting the finishing touches on the event, and I'm expecting a tent to be delivered soon, so I'm going to wrap this up with a big thank you to Corsair for all the great loot and one final plug for the BBQ tomorrow. This year we might be staring down a little more precipitation than normal, and we've definitely got a lot less beach than normal, but I'm just as excited as ever to hang out with everyone and chow down on zgirl's amazing food.

If there's any chance at all that you can drop what you're doing and get to Holland, MI before tomorrow afternoon, I can't recommend it highly enough. Just post in the thread and I'll get you the details. For those of you already on your way—or about to be, like TR honcho Adam Eiberger and the gear in the front-page image for this post—see you soon.