Illegal Genetic Experiment Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Nobody gets left behind.

PC hardware and computing

  1. ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ 27" 4K 144Hz G-SYNC monitor @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI Immerse GH70 gaming headset review @ Guru3D
  3. Alienware Area 51 R5 review @ HotHardware
  4. ASUS Lyra Trio reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  5. Ducky Shine 6 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  6. ViewSonic VP3881 review @ TFT Central
  7. The GIGABYTE X399 DESIGNARE EX motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. OpenAI's Dota 2 bots sets their sights on the big leagues @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Xbox One mouse-and-keyboard support could be rolling out soon @ Ars Technica
  3. Switch piracy tool could brick your system because it contains (wait for it) a piracy countermeasure @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Roll your own trackball mouse @ HackADay
  2. Dust to dust and Jello to Jello: the journey of a very strange knife @ HackADay
  3. Blue Compass Broadcast Boom Arm review @ Legit Reviews
  4. OfficeCore M2 review: An enterprise-focused smart speaker sans a digital assistant @ Neowin

Science, technology, and space news

  1. First space, then auto—now Elon Musk quietly tinkers with education @ Ars Technica
  2. How the deadly mantis shrimp keeps cracks in its club in check @ New Atlas
  3. Russia's Proton rocket, which predates Apollo, will finally stop flying @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. The summer that cheese took over his life and his nightmares @ post-gazette.com
  2. Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3600 (CMW32GX4M4C3600C18W) @ Hexus
  3. Cooler Master ML240R RGB AIO CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
  4. Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard review @ KitGuru
  5. San Franciscans are waiting 30 minutes in line for these Japanese cheese tarts — here's what they taste like @ businessinsider.com
