Illegal Genetic Experiment Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ 27" 4K 144Hz G-SYNC monitor @ PC Perspective
- MSI Immerse GH70 gaming headset review @ Guru3D
- Alienware Area 51 R5 review @ HotHardware
- ASUS Lyra Trio reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Ducky Shine 6 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- ViewSonic VP3881 review @ TFT Central
- The GIGABYTE X399 DESIGNARE EX motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- OpenAI's Dota 2 bots sets their sights on the big leagues @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Xbox One mouse-and-keyboard support could be rolling out soon @ Ars Technica
- Switch piracy tool could brick your system because it contains (wait for it) a piracy countermeasure @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Roll your own trackball mouse @ HackADay
- Dust to dust and Jello to Jello: the journey of a very strange knife @ HackADay
- Blue Compass Broadcast Boom Arm review @ Legit Reviews
- OfficeCore M2 review: An enterprise-focused smart speaker sans a digital assistant @ Neowin
Science, technology, and space news
- First space, then auto—now Elon Musk quietly tinkers with education @ Ars Technica
- How the deadly mantis shrimp keeps cracks in its club in check @ New Atlas
- Russia's Proton rocket, which predates Apollo, will finally stop flying @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- The summer that cheese took over his life and his nightmares @ post-gazette.com
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3600 (CMW32GX4M4C3600C18W) @ Hexus
- Cooler Master ML240R RGB AIO CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
- Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard review @ KitGuru
- San Franciscans are waiting 30 minutes in line for these Japanese cheese tarts — here's what they taste like @ businessinsider.com