Tuesday deals: a 1-TB Crucial MX500 SSD for $200 and more

Today, we're celebrating the sharp drop in SSD pricing with the Crucial MX500 1-TB solid-state drive. We've reviewed it and found it worthy of a TR Recommended award—it's one of the finest SATA drives around. The sequential access figures of 560 MB/s for reads and 510 MB/s for writes speak for themselves, after all. Amazon will hand you this whole terabyte of NAND for only $199.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this drive.

Despite leading with the drive above, this post could easily be called monitor deals day. The first display we have on show is the evergreen LG 27UD58P-B. It has a 27" IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a response time of 5 ms. Although the maximum refresh rate is 60 Hz, there's FreeSync support on tap, too. The included stand has height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. Grab this monitor from Newegg for just $289.99 with the promo code EMCPVRR42.

Next up, another 4K display—the 32" Acer ET322QK. Its slim bezels and pretty stand belie its credentials. This display uses a VA panel with a resolution of 3840x2160, a 4-ms response time, and a healthy static contrast ratio of 3000:1. Additional niceties include FreeSync support and built-in speakers. Take this humongous display home from Newegg for the super-low sum of $349.99 with the promo code EMCPVRR37.

Our most affordable display today is the 27" Acer CB271HU, which we reckon is a fine choice for a workhorse monitor. The CB271HU uses an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 and maximum brightness of 350 cd/m². There's six-axis color adjustment on tap as well as built-in speakers. The included stand is fully adjustable for swivel, rotation, tilt, and height. Newegg will hand you this monitor in exchange for a mere $229.99 with the promo code EMCPVRV32.

We've seen quite a few deals lately on high-powered Gold-rated power supplies from well-reputed manufacturers, and we're happy to report the trend continues. The EVGA SuperNova 750 G3 power supply is only 150 mm long but still offers an 80 Plus Gold certification, fully modular cabling, and semi-passive cooling. The manufacturer also offers 12-year warranty coverage if you register the unit soon, too. Newegg is selling this power supply for $79.99—a far cry from the $100+ price tags it used to command.

You're not going on vacation without something to game on, right? After all, that's when you'll finally have the free time to work through your Steam backlog. You'll probably want to take a look at the Asus GL503VM-IH73 15.6" laptop from the company's ROG family. The machine is powered by a Core i7-7700HQ processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM. The mighty GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card slaps pixels onto a 1920x1080 display. Data storage is taken care of by a tag-team of a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. The port selection is rather generous and includes four USB 3.0 ports and a USB Type-C connector. Oh, right, and there are RGB LEDs on the keyboard, too. A machine with these specs tends to go well north of $1300, but you can have this one for just $999 from Newegg if you use the promotional code EMCPVRV92.

