Rumor: Ryzen Threadripper 2990X makes its first showing at e-tail

AMD's second-generation Ryzen Threadripper CPUs are coming, and recent rumors have suggested the top-end part in that family will be called the Ryzen Threadripper 2990X. The first retail listing for such a chip just added some fire to that smoke. German retailer Cyberport has put up a retail listing for the 2990X (as spotted by VideoCardz).

While the specs Cyberport lists for the purported 2990X appear preliminary, the site seems a lot surer in its pricing of this as-yet-unannounced part. With VAT, the 2990X could ring in at €1509. Lop the 19% German VAT off that price, and we get €1222.29, or around $1420 USD at today's exchange rates.

Cyberport does list some specifications for this purported chip, but most appear to have been copied and pasted from past Ryzen listings. The headline for the listing does suggest the chip will have 32 cores running at 3.4 GHz, although the site doesn't say whether that's a base speed or an all-core Turbo speed. Cyberport further says the chip will have a 4-GHz boost clock. The site's item description says the 2990X will be built on GlobalFoundries' 12-nm process and will carry a 250-W TDP.

The 3.4-GHz all-core speed and 4-GHz boost speed are consistent with past reports from Hong Kong hardware site HKEPC. We'd expect any second-generation Ryzen part to be built on GloFo's 12LP process, and the 250-W TDP is also corroborated by HKEPC's early information. Little else about the chip would seem to be confirmed by Cyberport's listing.

Although it's difficult to make reliable predictions through the lens of exchange rates or VAT, a 32-core Threadripper 2990X for $1399 or $1499 would—at least by sheer core count—seem poised to rip apart Intel's Core i9 family. It'd be priced well below the halo Core i9-7980XE while potentially delivering much better performance in some workloads. We'll still need to see how the 2990X performs across the board given the potential challenges of its NUMA arrangements, but signs point to another aggressive move by AMD in the contested HEDT space.