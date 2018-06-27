Dell P-series monitors make productivity possible for all

Working with high-resolution multimedia or long bits of code practically demands a giant display with tons of pixels, and gamers these days seemingly can't do without 144-Hz screens with adaptive refresh rates. Dell's latest P-series displays are made for everyday stuff that doesn't really benefit from lightning-fast pixels or eight million colored dots in a single panel. The family includes 22", 23", 24", and 27" IPS monitors, all sporting the same 1920x1080 resolution. The range of sizes means the P-series works well for office workers with or without the eyes of a teenager.



Goldilocks would have a hard time choosing between the P2319H and P2419H

Dell says the P2219H, P2319H, P2419H, and P2719H all have pixels capable of 8-ms typical response times and 5-ms gray-to-gray response. All four displays claim the same 1000:1 contrast ratio, 60-Hz refresh rate, and 72% coverage of the CIE 1931 color space. We're not sure why Dell chose to express the color space coverage of these 8-bit panels using that metric—the company most likely means 72% of the NTSC color space, or about 100% of sRGB. The three smaller models tout 250 cd/m² of brightness, and Dell says the 27-incher is brighter at 300 cd/m².

All four models get HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI inputs. The back of the has an upstream USB 3.0 port and a pair of downstream Type-A connectors. Two more USB ports on the side of the display let users add devices without having to reach for the computer itself. All sizes come with versatile stands with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, plus the ability to switch between landscape and portrait modes. The backs of the monitors have threaded VESA holes in case additional mounting flexibility is needed.

The new P-series monitors are available now. The P2219H costs $230, the P2319H rings in at $260, and the P2419H at $280. The range-topping P21719H sets buyers back $360. Dell previewed the monitor family back at the end of April and told Notebookcheck at the time that additional models called P2219HC, P2419HC, and P2719HC would ship a month later with USB Type-C charging for an attached laptop. Adding the "C" suffix and the 65-W charging capability will add $50-60 to a P-series monitor's price tag, depending on the model.