Corsair takes Elgato Gaming under its wing

Corsair announced today that it's acquired Elgato's gaming hardware division. Elgato is one of the best-known names in the industry for game capture and streaming hardware, and the acquisition seems like a natural fit for Corsair given the company's expanding ambitions in the gaming hardware market. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Elgato's smart home division, called Elgato Eve, will continue operating separately under the Eve Systems brand. We've asked Corsair whether Elgato hardware will continue to be sold under that name or whether it will be folded into the Corsair brand.

Before its acquisition, Elgato was known for its HD60, HD60 S, HD60 Pro, and 4K60 Pro internal and external capture cards, its Stream Deck camera-switching and effects trigger board, its Cam Link and green screen accessories, and a Thunderbolt 3 dock for compatible notebooks. Corsair makes almost everything a gamer needs to build and control a PC, and it'll even sell you complete systems if your inclination isn't toward DIY. We're interested to see where Elgato goes under Corsair's wing.