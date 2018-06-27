EVGA minds the gap with two GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB cards

Nvidia quietly surfaced the 3 GB version of its popular mainstream gaming GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card over a month ago, but cards still haven't reached retailers. To date, Gigabyte is the only major card maker we've seen with cards using the green graphics team's third desktop GTX 1050 family member, and now EVGA enters the fray with a pair of GTX 1050 3 GB cards.

The GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB is kind of an odd duck, getting more memory and higher 1392 MHz base and 1518 MHz boost clocks when compared to the standard desktop GTX 1050 2 GB, but it still has to make do with a 96-bit-wide memory bus that lost 32 seats somewhere along the way. EVGA's GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming 03G sticks to the aforementioned reference clocks, but the company's GeForce GTX 1050 SC Gaming 03G pumps the base clock up to 1455 MHz and the boost clock to 1569 MHz. Both cards use the same 7008 MT/s GDDR5 memory.

The two cards share more than the same memory setup—they also both wear the same single-fan ACX 2.0 cooling setup. The common cooler means both dual-slot cards measure 5.7" long (14.5 cm) and 4.4" wide (11.1 cm). We imagine the two identically-cooled cards probably run at nearly the same clocks under real world workloads despite their specs page differences, thanks to Nvidia's GPU Boost 3.0 sorcery.

The complement of display outputs on these cards includes a DVI connector, an HDMI connector, and a full-size DisplayPort. The only illumination from the cards will come from the monitor, as no decorative LEDs are part of the deal, RGB or otherwise. Buyers will need to provide a PC running Windows 7 or newer with a free PCIe x16 slot and at least a 300 W power supply. That PSU doesn't need to have any of those fancy-pants PCIe power connectors, though.

EVGA didn't say when the two cards will hit shelves, but the company made it pretty clear that it expects $160 in exchange for a GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming 03G and $170 for the hotter-clocked GeForce GTX 1050 SC Gaming 03G. The manufacturer backs the cards with a three-year warranty.