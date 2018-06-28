Thursday deals: a 1-TB Adata SU800 SSD for $150 and more

Howdy folks. From the outside, it might look like a slow week at TR HQ, but we're cooking up multiple reviews for your delectation. While you're waiting with bated breath for the upcoming analysis, you might want to take a gander at our selection of deals right below. Today's theme is "big."

First up, a big SSD for your extensive game library: the Adata SU800 1 TB. This drive can push 560 MB/s in sequential reads and 520 MB/s in writes. It should be plenty fast for most any system, and can be obtained from Rakuten for just $149.60 with the checkout code AD15. That price works out to a super-low 15 cents a gigabyte.

It's a safe-enough guess that more than a handful of you have salivated over the prospect of one of Intel's high-end Core i9 processors. If you're considering taking the high-end-desktop plunge, how about the Intel Core i9-7900X? This CPU packs 10 Skylake-X cores with Hyper-Threading and single-core Turbo clocks up to 4.3 GHz (or 4.5 GHz when Turbo Boost Max kicks in). There's a whopping 13.75 MB of cache on tap, too. Take this processor home for $849 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPVRX27.

Next up, a handful of pieces to potentially accompany that CPU. The first one is the Fractal Define R6 case. The model on hand has a tempered-glass side panel. Seeing as it's an R-series case, the Define R6 has meaty sound-proofing material. The chassis can take in boards up to E-ATX size and comes with three preinstalled Fractal Dynamic X2 GP-14 140-mm fans along with a Nexus+ Smart Hub fan controller. This case is usually seen prowling about for well north of $130, but you can grab one for only $109.99 from Newegg.

Rainbow-lit keyboards are as popular a computing item as anything, and the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 is a fine sample of the genre. This clacker has Romer-G switches underneath the fancy keycaps, a crapton of dedicated macro and shortcut keys, a volume roller, and even a mobile phone dock. It's a piece of kit that usually goes for a pretty penny, but you can have it from Best Buy for just $89.99.

Graphics cards prices got you down? We can help. The MSI Duke GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card is simple and effective. It bears a three-fan cooler and a stock 1683-MHz boost clock that Pascal's smarts will almost certainly override. If you're thinking "$500 and up," let it be known that you can have this particular model for just $419.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCSPVRW2. How's them pixels?

It seems it's the season for Kardashian-butt-sized monitors. We have two of those today, as it happens. The first one is the LG 43MU79-B. This 43" IPS display has a resolution of 3840x2160 and a healthy 350 cd/m2 maximum brightness. There are four HDMI inputs for picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture functionality, along with DisplayPort and USB Type-C connectors. Additional niceties include built-in speakers and a three-year warranty. Put this monitor on your desk or wall for a mere $519.99 with the promo code EMCPVRX52 at Newegg. That's only $12 per 4K display inch.

That LG display above is sweet, but if gaming is in your blood, you might want to check out the Samsung C49HG90. This gigantic 49" ultra-wide display employs a quantum-dot-infused VA panel with a resolution of 3840x1080. The maximum refresh rate on tap is 144 Hz, and there's (drum roll, please) FreeSync 2 support and HDR on tap. If all that isn't enough, there's also a blur-reduction mode that'll bring the response time down to 1 ms. This is as good as an ultra-wide gaming display gets, and you can have it for $869.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPVRW23.

That's all for today, folks!