Tau Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


A perfect slice of pie has two sides equal to the length of  the pie's radius. Wait, where was I going with this?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
  2. ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX580 8G OC review @ Guru3D
  3. GT 1030 DDR4 vs. GDDR5 benchmark @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Seasonic FOCUS PLUS Platinum 850W PSU review @ HardOCP
  5. NETGEAR Orbi Mesh router with cable modem review @ HotHardware
  6. Sneak Peek - Phison E12 high-performance SSD controller @ Legit Reviews
  7. SteelSeries Rival 600 review @ TechPowerUp
  8. BenQ Zowie XL2546 e-sports monitor review @ ThinkComputers
  9. The Huawei MateBook X Pro review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Sony exec "confident" PS4 cross-console play "solution" is coming @ Ars Technica
  2. A few updates later, Surviving Mars is quietly a much better game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Kingdom Come: Deliverance gives you tapeworms @ Quarter To Three
  4. Whale made from plastic waste leaps out of canal @ New Atlas

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Pool ball return system chalked up to ingenuity @ HackADay
  2. Is this triple-screen SmartDesk the answer to your "Minority Report" fantasies? @ New Atlas
  3. A different use for microwave oven: melting aluminum @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Webb Space Telescope pushed back again, won't launch until 2021 @ Ars Technica (gah!)
  2. Ocean spray on Saturn moon contains crucial constituents for life @ Slashdot
  3. Facebook patent imagines triggering your phone's mic when a hidden signal plays on TV @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Is America ready to love cottage cheese again? @ nytimes.com
  2. Cooler Master MasterCase H500M review – addressable RGB! @ KitGuru
