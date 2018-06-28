Tau Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
- ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX580 8G OC review @ Guru3D
- GT 1030 DDR4 vs. GDDR5 benchmark @ Gamers Nexus
- Seasonic FOCUS PLUS Platinum 850W PSU review @ HardOCP
- NETGEAR Orbi Mesh router with cable modem review @ HotHardware
- Sneak Peek - Phison E12 high-performance SSD controller @ Legit Reviews
- SteelSeries Rival 600 review @ TechPowerUp
- BenQ Zowie XL2546 e-sports monitor review @ ThinkComputers
- The Huawei MateBook X Pro review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Sony exec "confident" PS4 cross-console play "solution" is coming @ Ars Technica
- A few updates later, Surviving Mars is quietly a much better game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance gives you tapeworms @ Quarter To Three
- Whale made from plastic waste leaps out of canal @ New Atlas
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Pool ball return system chalked up to ingenuity @ HackADay
- Is this triple-screen SmartDesk the answer to your "Minority Report" fantasies? @ New Atlas
- A different use for microwave oven: melting aluminum @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Webb Space Telescope pushed back again, won't launch until 2021 @ Ars Technica (gah!)
- Ocean spray on Saturn moon contains crucial constituents for life @ Slashdot
- Facebook patent imagines triggering your phone's mic when a hidden signal plays on TV @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Is America ready to love cottage cheese again? @ nytimes.com
- Cooler Master MasterCase H500M review – addressable RGB! @ KitGuru