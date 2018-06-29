Adata SR2000 business-class SSDs are ready to rip

Adata may be best-known for its budget-friendly consumer offerings, like the $150 1TB SU800 we saw yesterday. However, the company offers a whole range of SSDs, from low-end to business-class. Case in point: the company's latest drives, called the SR2000 series. These NVMe SSDs currently come with 4TB of storage in both 2.5" U.2 and add-in card variants, but Adata says they'll eventually start at 2TB and top out at 11TB.



Adata SR2000CP PCIe 3.0 x8 SSD

The SR2000SP is the U.2 form of this drive, and the company puts it down for 830,000 IOPS on random read operations. Sequential reads come in at 3500 MB/sec, which isn't too far off from the practical limits of the U.2 interface's PCIe 3.0 x4 link. The SR2000CP half-height half-length PCIe card uses a PCIe 3.0 x8 interface, and as a result it's even faster. Adata gives its read performance as 1 million IOPS in random accesses, and up to 6 GB/sec in sequential accesses. Those figures doubtless rely on deep queues, but as data-center drives these Adatas are more likely to serve multithreaded storage workloads than consumer parts.

Like anything based on 3D TLC flash, these drives are very clearly optimized for read-heavy workloads. The SR2000SP U.2 drive tops out at 140,000 IOPS on random writes, and the SR2000CP add-in card is only a little faster at 150,000 IOPS. Sequential performance numbers are better: the U.2 SR2000SP matches its sequential read performance at 3500 MB/sec, while the add-in card version should write at up to 3800 MB/sec. At that rate, it'll take nearly an hour to fill an 11TB drive.



Adata SR2000SP 2.5" U.2 SSD

Adata lists the endurance for these enterprise SSDs as "1, 2, 3" drive writes per day (DWPD). We're not sure exactly what Adata means with those figures, but they could refer to the drives' configurable overprovisioning. In any case, Adata warranties the SSDs for 5 years. The SR2000s should show up at e-tail any day now, so if you want some seriously high-performance solid-state storage, keep an eye out.