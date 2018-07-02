Acer ProDesigner BM270 display juggles wide color and HDR

Acer is growing its ProDesigner family of professional monitors today with the BM270. This display starts with a 27" 4K panel that can reproduce 100% of the Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 color spaces, as well as 97.8% of the DCI-P3 gamut. 10-bit color support and six-axis color adjustment stand ready to serve professional workflows on this display, and Acer calibrates the BM270 at the factory to achieve an average delta-E of less than 1.

All that would be impressive from any monitor, but Acer says the BM270 is ready to work with HDR content, as well. The company claims the BM270 can perform 384-zone local dimming with 1000-nit maximum brightness for what are likely to be small highlight areas. Acer didn't specify maximum brightness over 100% of the display area. Regardless, all of that comes from an IPS panel with a 4-ms gray-to-gray response time and 178-degree viewing angles. The BM270 supports Acer's Display Widget app for operating-system-level adjustment of key settings, too.

This monitor can accept bit streams from two HDMI 2.0 cables, one full-size DisplayPort 1.2 input, and one Mini-DisplayPort 1.2 input. Acer says the BM270 also offers a USB hub with four downstream and one upstream ports and a pair of four-watt speakers. The BM270 comes with a tilt-, height-, and swivel-adjustable stand and can be VESA-mounted for extra flexibility. Acer also includes a hood to reduce glare and reflections that would reduce effective contrast. The company says the display will list for $1,699.99 with a three-year warranty when it hits store shelves.