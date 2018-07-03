Compliment Your Mirror Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Seasonic PRIME Ultra 750W Titanium power supply @ PC Perspective
- Kingston UV500 review (480GB) @ bit-tech
- SilverStone SFX SX650-G 650W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 750W review @ JonnyGuru
- Toshiba OCZ RC100 240GB SSD review @ KitGuru
- Open Mesh OM5P-AC dual band 1.17 Gbps access point reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- The Kingston A1000 NVMe SSD review: Phison E8 revisited @ AnandTech
- 1990, meet 2018: How far does 20MHz of Macintosh IIsi power go today? @ Ars Technica
Games, culture, and VR
- Overwatch's new hamster hero is just too cute @ Quarter To Three (should have been a gerbil)
- Streaming service Rainway exposes the scale of the Fortnite virus problem @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Random: using Nintendo Labo and model NES Zappers to play a game of laser tag @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Aquarium controller starring Arduino gets a long video description @ HackADay
- Look, up in the sky! It's Disney's new autonomous acrobatic robot @ New Atlas
- Drawing lines in the sand: taking beach graffiti to the next level @ HackADay
- Using an AI and WiFi to see through walls @ HackADay (this is getting better very quickly)
Science, technology, and space news
- Visitor from another solar system accelerated away from the Sun @ Ars Technica
- Wendelstein 7-X sets new record in its quest for practical fusion power @ New Atlas
- Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear reactor starts generating power @ Slashdot
- Spy Tech: how an Apollo capsule landed in Michigan after a layover in the USSR @ HackADay
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Analysis | America's cheese stockpile just hit an all-time high @ washingtonpost.com
- America has a cheese problem that's only going to get worse @ time.com
- Patriot Viper Gaming RGB 3200 MHz DDR4 review @ Guru3D
- Team Group Delta RGB SSD 250 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Sharkoon 1337 RGB mouse pad review @ TechPowerUp (does anyone else still think 1337 is cool but pretends to only use it ironically?)