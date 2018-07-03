Compliment Your Mirror Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Strangely, my mirror seems to have stopped working.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Seasonic PRIME Ultra 750W Titanium power supply @ PC Perspective
  2. Kingston UV500 review (480GB) @ bit-tech
  3. SilverStone SFX SX650-G 650W power supply review @ HardOCP
  4. Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 750W review @ JonnyGuru
  5. Toshiba OCZ RC100 240GB SSD review @ KitGuru
  6. Open Mesh OM5P-AC dual band 1.17 Gbps access point reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  7. The Kingston A1000 NVMe SSD review: Phison E8 revisited @ AnandTech
  8. 1990, meet 2018: How far does 20MHz of Macintosh IIsi power go today? @ Ars Technica

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Overwatch's new hamster hero is just too cute @ Quarter To Three (should have been a gerbil)
  2. Streaming service Rainway exposes the scale of the Fortnite virus problem @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Random: using Nintendo Labo and model NES Zappers to play a game of laser tag @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Aquarium controller starring Arduino gets a long video description @ HackADay
  2. Look, up in the sky! It's Disney's new autonomous acrobatic robot @ New Atlas
  3. Drawing lines in the sand: taking beach graffiti to the next level @ HackADay
  4. Using an AI and WiFi to see through walls @ HackADay (this is getting better very quickly)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Visitor from another solar system accelerated away from the Sun @ Ars Technica
  2. Wendelstein 7-X sets new record in its quest for practical fusion power @ New Atlas
  3. Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear reactor starts generating power @ Slashdot
  4. Spy Tech: how an Apollo capsule landed in Michigan after a layover in the USSR @ HackADay

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Analysis | America's cheese stockpile just hit an all-time high @ washingtonpost.com
  2. America has a cheese problem that's only going to get worse @ time.com
  3. Patriot Viper Gaming RGB 3200 MHz DDR4 review @ Guru3D
  4. Team Group Delta RGB SSD 250 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Sharkoon 1337 RGB mouse pad review @ TechPowerUp (does anyone else still think 1337 is cool but pretends to only use it ironically?)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options