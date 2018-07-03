Tuesday deals: a 4K IPS display with FreeSync for $340 and more

Howdy, folks. If we had to guess, you're set to leave work early and go on a shopping spree for explosives, if you haven't already. The good ol' Independence Day is coming up, and you should be getting your grills ready for some serious meat charring. That's only happening tomorrow, though. Today, you can take advantage of e-tailers' fourth-of-July PC hardware sales. We've separated Delirium Tremens from Bud Lite to bring you only the best.

Whenever the specs "4K" and "IPS" come together in a computer monitor, they're accompanied by a rather large price tag. As you'll see, that's not the case with the Monoprice 32" 4K HDR IPS Ultra Sim Desktop Monitor (as it's actually named). The relevant specs that aren't in that name are the 250 cd/m² maximum brightness, the 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and FreeSync support. All of that should be more than enough to convince you, and the price is (drum roll, please) only $339.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE15. Additionally, Monoprice offers a one-year dead pixel guarantee on the display. In the famous words of Owen Wilson, "wow."

Next up, a deal that should be handy for any PC gamer out there. You can get a combo comprising an Intel Core i7-8700K CPU with its six cores, twelve threads, and sky-high clocks, paired with an Asus Prime Z370-A motherboard and its metal-reinforced PCIe slots, two M.2 sockets, Intel-powered Ethernet and Realtek S1220A audio codec. The whole shebang will set you back $479.98 at Newegg, or $40 off the price of both items obtained individually.

Everyone likes chaining up combos, so we proceed onto the next package. The box contains an EVGA SuperNova 1000-W power supply accompanied by none other than EVGA's sleek DG-75 case in Alpine White. The PSU has fully-modular cabling, semi-passive cooling, and a twelve-year warranty. Meanwhile, the DG-75 chassis offers tempered-glass front and side panels, support for vertical graphics card mounting, and a fan hub. Newegg will let you have the kit for just $159.99—or the regular price of the power supply alone. Free mid-range case, ahoy!

A contemporary build pretty much requires some speedy PCIe-attached storage like the Adata SX6000 512-GB NVMe SSD. This drive should be good for sequential reads as fast as 1000 MB/s and writes up to 800 MB/s. The drive's random I/O figures stand at 100K IOPS for reads and 110K IOPS for writes. You can get this NAND gumstick for just $97.99. That's a price lower than most SATA drives of similar capacity.

The final two items are handy accessories with unique purposes. The first one on display is the Corsair Glaive RGB mouse with interchangeable thumb grips, a 16,000-DPI sensor, and RGB LED lighting. For a limited time, Newegg will hand you this rodent for just $49.99 if you use the promo code EMCPWPS45.

Lastly, we have a piece of kit that you seriously should have bought by now. You don't want a blackout or brownout to take your data or hardware with it, and for that purpose you'll want the CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD UPS. This unit's 1000-VA of capacity and 600-W output should be plenty to power nearly any build and its associated peripherals for a good long while. Additional niceties include an LCD display, AVR, and a three-year warranty. This juice pack can be obtained from Newegg for $84.95 with the promo code EMCPWPS56.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.