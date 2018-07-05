Lian Li PC-O11 Air case is ready for takeoff

Lian Li's PC-O11 Dynamic chassis is certainly a looker, but its tempered-glass cladding might not be the best thing for good ventilation. Lian Li fans who liked the design of the PC-O11 Dynamic but needed more airflow now have that option with the PC-O11 Air. This version of the case can breathe through perforated top, bottom, and front panels for maximum heat-evacuation potential. All five of this chassis' air-intake paths are filtered for a clean system, too.

New fascias aside, the PC-O11 Air looks a lot like the PC-O11 Dynamic on the inside. This dual-chamber case can house 360-mm radiators on its top panel, bottom panel, and center divider. A 360-mm rad can go on the front panel if blocking other radiator mounts isn't a concern.

The front, top, bottom, and central panels of the PC-O11 Air can take in a deafening 12 120-mm fans in total. Another pair of 80-mm fans can go on the back wall of the case if needed. The front and top panels of the case can also accommodate two 140-mm fans. Air coolers up to 6.1" (155 mm) tall can fit inside, as well. The PC-O11 Air is ready for E-ATX, ATX, and microATX motherboards.

For storage, two 2.5" SSD sleds can sit on the PC-O11 Air's bottom panel in the main chamber, and four more 2.5" devices or three 3.5" devices can go in its dedicated storage and power chamber. To move bits on and off those devices, the PC-O11 Air's front panel offers two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port along with the usual headphone and mic jacks.

Lian Li will offer the PC-O11 Air in two versions. The base model will include two 120-mm fans without RGB LEDs, while the RGB version will include three of Lian Li's Bora Lite 120-mm spinners on top of that complement. The Bora Lites have spiffy aluminum frames with rubber-dampened corners and quad-RGB-LED arrays in their hubs. The base model will be available for a reasonable $129 from Newegg, and the RGB version will carry a $20 premium.