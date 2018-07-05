Thursday deals: a Dell PC with a GTX 1070 for $1090 and more

Howdy, folks! I'm sure you're still burping and sleepy from gorging on all that sweet fourth-of-July BBQ. I also hope you haven't spent all your available disposable income on fireworks. After taking a good look at the deals below, you'll have some serious G.A.S.

We're leading today with an unusual bit of kit in our deals posts: a Dell Inspiron Gaming desktop. The variant we have here today packs a six-core Core i7-8700 CPU accompanied by 16 GB of RAM. For graphics horsepower, there's a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, and a combo setup with a 256-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive handles storage. Last but not least, there's built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and a mouse and keyboard in the box. You can have this machine on your desk (or under it) for just $1089.99 from Rakuten with the checkout code DELL210.

We have two monitors today, either of which could go with the machine above. We'll call the first the fast one. The Acer Predator Z1 (Z271T bmiphz) has a 1920x1080 VA panel with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz, or 200 Hz with some overclocking. That's good enough on its own, but the kicker is that there's G-Sync adaptive refresh rate support on tap. As if that wasn't enough, Tobii's eye-tracking gear is also built into the Z1. G-Sync displays tend to be pretty dear, but not this one. You can get it for only $349.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPWPU54.

The second display is pretty much becoming a staple or our twice-a-week deals: the LG 27UD58P-B. This display has a colorful 8-bit+AFRC IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. The maximum brightness is 250 cd/m², and there's FreeSync support on tap. Jeff was just lamenting how he paid $500 for a similar display not long ago, as it's currently selling for $279.99 at Newegg with the promo code LG 27UD58P-B. It's a flash sale, so get it while it's hot.

If you've building a machine with a contemporary high-end processor, you might be interested in a fast RAM kit like the G.Skill Trident Z set of two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. We can't speak highly enough of these sticks, and they can be obtained from Newegg for just $164.99—or the price of a similar regular ol' 2400 MT/s kit not that long ago.

The final item for the day should prove a boon for those building a budget light gaming machine or perhaps an HTPC. The AMD Ryzen 5 2400G is a four-core, eight-thread Zen processor with single-core clocks as high as 3.9 GHz. It comes with a meaty AMD Wraith Stealth cooler in the box, and goes for only $149.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPWPU27.



That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.