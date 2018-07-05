Belkin builds the first power bank with a Lightning charge port

If you're an iOS device owner like me, you probably have a number of Lightning cables floating around. Those cables are great for charging iDevices directly, but they're useless if you also happen to have a small fleet of battery packs to power your stuff through trade shows and the like. The average portable charger needs juiced up with a Micro USB cable, leading to a big tangle of incompatible wires in my bags and a frenzied search for that one Micro USB cable in the house on the eve of big trips.

Belkin stands ready to make life in Cupertino's walled garden easer with the inelegantly-named Boost Charge Power Bank 10K with Lightning Connector. The company claims this juice pack is the first to be MFi-certified with a Lightning connector for charging. That means its charging port uses the same connector as every other recent iDevice, a convenience that many will probably be willing to shell out a rather exorbitant $60 for.

As its name suggests, this power bank has a capacity of 10,000 mAh. According to the folks at MacRumors, who got their hands on one of these power banks, the pack has a 2.4-A fast-charge port for devices with big batteries and a 1-A port for smaller cells like those in an iPhone. The site says customers can get their hands on a Boost Charge pack of their own starting in early August.