World Kissing Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Flexispot M3B standing desk riser review @ PC Perspective
  2. GeForce GTX 1050 3GB review @ Guru3D
  3. Lian Li O11 Air case review & benchmarks @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Asus XG Station Pro review @ Hexus
  5. GeChic On-Lap 1305H portable monitor review @ KitGuru
  6. Kingston UV500 SATA SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Ryzen 7 2700X vs. Core i7-8700K: 35 game benchmark @ TechSpot
  8. The ASRock X399 Professional Gaming motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Dead Air is S.T.A.L.K.E.R's best standalone megamod yet @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Farming Simulator 19 and the ethics of pesticide brands @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Google plays Quake 3 better than you @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. A cartoon-ifying camera for instant absurdism @ HackADay
  2. Dropcopter's drones boost crop pollination by up to 60% in bad bee years @ New Atlas
  3. Spraychalk anoints your sidewalks with precision sandprints @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Disney's new robot limbs trained using neural networks @ HackADay
  2. Senior scientist argues that we should bypass Europa for Enceladus @ Ars Technica
  3. Rockets at the ready: Virgin Orbit awarded license for airborne satellite launch @ New Atlas
  4. AI algorithm teaches a car to drive from scratch in 20 minutes @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Old-school lessons could make artisan cheese safer @ futurity.org
  2. Mistel MD600 Barocco RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  3. McDonald's wants 'nonsense' cheese lawsuit dismissed. It would create 'utter chaos,' lawyer says @ miamiherald.com
