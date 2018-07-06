World Kissing Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Flexispot M3B standing desk riser review @ PC Perspective
- GeForce GTX 1050 3GB review @ Guru3D
- Lian Li O11 Air case review & benchmarks @ Gamers Nexus
- Asus XG Station Pro review @ Hexus
- GeChic On-Lap 1305H portable monitor review @ KitGuru
- Kingston UV500 SATA SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- Ryzen 7 2700X vs. Core i7-8700K: 35 game benchmark @ TechSpot
- The ASRock X399 Professional Gaming motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Dead Air is S.T.A.L.K.E.R's best standalone megamod yet @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Farming Simulator 19 and the ethics of pesticide brands @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Google plays Quake 3 better than you @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- A cartoon-ifying camera for instant absurdism @ HackADay
- Dropcopter's drones boost crop pollination by up to 60% in bad bee years @ New Atlas
- Spraychalk anoints your sidewalks with precision sandprints @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Disney's new robot limbs trained using neural networks @ HackADay
- Senior scientist argues that we should bypass Europa for Enceladus @ Ars Technica
- Rockets at the ready: Virgin Orbit awarded license for airborne satellite launch @ New Atlas
- AI algorithm teaches a car to drive from scratch in 20 minutes @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Old-school lessons could make artisan cheese safer @ futurity.org
- Mistel MD600 Barocco RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- McDonald's wants 'nonsense' cheese lawsuit dismissed. It would create 'utter chaos,' lawyer says @ miamiherald.com