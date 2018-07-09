Microsoft teases a possible Surface launch tomorrow morning

Microsoft seems poised to make an announcement about its next Surface or Surfaces tomorrow morning. The company posted a slightly enigmatic tweet on its Surface account today that asks "Where will Surface go next?" The keen eyes of Sean Hollister at CNET suggest we'll find out tomorrow morning at 6 AM Pacific. Each of the devices in Microsoft's tweet is set to show that time and date, suggesting we should be paying attention at the crack of dawn tomorrow on the West Coast.

Where will Surface go next? pic.twitter.com/9lz3MJmBAT — Microsoft Surface (@surface) July 9, 2018

Hollister also compiled a number of recent rumors suggesting that Microsoft is planning to announce a lower-priced Surface, citing work by noted scooper Mark Gurman and Diana Bass at Bloomberg that points to the introduction of such a device. Bloomberg's sources say the planned device is a 10-inch tablet with a starting price around $400, iPad-like rounded corners, and a USB Type-C port among its inputs. Bloomberg's sources also suggested that this Surface will continue to use Intel processors rather than the ARM SoCs inside the company's past thrusts into the lower-priced tablet space. Whatever the case may be, it seems we won't have long to find out.