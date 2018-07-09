Microsoft Surface Go puts Intel power in a $399 slate

After details leaked earlier this afternoon, Microsoft has revealed the full Monty of its next Surface: the Surface Go. This 10" slate starts at $399. Unlike Redmond's past entry-level slates, it runs Windows 10 in S Mode on top of a two-core, four-thread Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU, according to The Verge. In theory, then, the Surface Go is a settings toggle away from native compatibility with the vast x86 app ecosystem—a stumbling block that has relegated past ARM-powered entry-level Surfaces to obscurity.

The Surface Go shows Windows to the world with a 3:2, 1800x1200 display. The base $399 model has 4 GB of RAM and a 64-GB SSD, while a $549 model bumps the RAM to 8 GB and solid-state storage to 128 GB. The Verge says the device has a Windows Hello-compatible front-facing camera, a USB Type-C port that can handle charging and data, and Microsoft's own Surface Connector for those with legacy chargers or docking accessories.

Like its other Surface devices, Microsoft doesn't pack a keyboard cover or pen in the Go's box. The Surface Go's trademark Alcantara Type Cover is still a $100-and-up extra, and its Surface Pen is another $100 on top of that. The Verge says Microsoft is also introducing a $35 Surface Mobile Mouse with Bluetooth connectivity, two buttons, and a scroll wheel to go with the Go. The mouse, Surface Pen, and Type Cover will be available in silver, red, and blue.

Wi-Fi versions of the Surface Go will begin shipping early next month, while LTE versions are coming later this year in an unspecified time frame.