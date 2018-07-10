Clerihew Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Elon Musk
Flys proven rocket husks
He also makes cars
And launched his toward Mars

PC hardware and computing

  1. MSI Infinite A 8th review @ bit-tech
  2. Seasonic PRIME Ultra 1000W power supply review @ HardOCP
  3. Cooler Master MasterBox K500 review @ Hexus
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet review: it's way better than a Surface Pro @ Neowin
  5. SteelSeries Rival 110 review @ TechPowerUp
  6. GeForce GT 1030: the DDR4 abomination benchmarked @ TechSpot
  7. The HP EX920 M.2 SSD review: finding the mainstream sweet spot @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The astonishing cluelessness of The Crew 2 @ Quarter To Three
  2. AT&T wants to overhaul HBO, says it isn't profitable enough @ Ars Technica
  3. Marty McFly has nothing on Warframe's hoverboards @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The magic that goes into magnets @ HackADay
  2. 3D printed upgrade for cheap foam glider @ HackADay
  3. Elon Musk built a "submarine" to rescue Thailand kids—here's what it looks like @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Flying spiders are tapping into global electric fields for takeoff @ New Atlas
  2. The AI revolution has spawned a new chips arms race @ Ars Technica
  3. Some startups have worked out it's cheaper and easier to get humans to behave like robots than it is to get machines to behave like humans @ Slashdot (or maybe they're just using the wrong libraries, amirite?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Cheese names become stumbling block in free trade negotiations @ lexology.com
  2. Chuck E. Cheese's launches "all you can play" gaming model @ nrn.com
  3. AZZA Hurricane RGB fans review @ Think Computers
  4. ADATA XPG Spectrix D40 16GB RGB DDR4 memory review @ Legit Reviews
