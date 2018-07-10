Clerihew Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- MSI Infinite A 8th review @ bit-tech
- Seasonic PRIME Ultra 1000W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Cooler Master MasterBox K500 review @ Hexus
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet review: it's way better than a Surface Pro @ Neowin
- SteelSeries Rival 110 review @ TechPowerUp
- GeForce GT 1030: the DDR4 abomination benchmarked @ TechSpot
- The HP EX920 M.2 SSD review: finding the mainstream sweet spot @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- The astonishing cluelessness of The Crew 2 @ Quarter To Three
- AT&T wants to overhaul HBO, says it isn't profitable enough @ Ars Technica
- Marty McFly has nothing on Warframe's hoverboards @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The magic that goes into magnets @ HackADay
- 3D printed upgrade for cheap foam glider @ HackADay
- Elon Musk built a "submarine" to rescue Thailand kids—here's what it looks like @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- Flying spiders are tapping into global electric fields for takeoff @ New Atlas
- The AI revolution has spawned a new chips arms race @ Ars Technica
- Some startups have worked out it's cheaper and easier to get humans to behave like robots than it is to get machines to behave like humans @ Slashdot (or maybe they're just using the wrong libraries, amirite?)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Cheese names become stumbling block in free trade negotiations @ lexology.com
- Chuck E. Cheese's launches "all you can play" gaming model @ nrn.com
- AZZA Hurricane RGB fans review @ Think Computers
- ADATA XPG Spectrix D40 16GB RGB DDR4 memory review @ Legit Reviews