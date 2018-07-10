Tuesday deals: an MSI Optix MPG27CQ gaming display for $400 and more

Hullo there, good gerbils and gerbilettes. Summer's in full swing now with high temperatures, trips to beaches, and music festivals everywhere. The time is also ripe for getting gerbil paws on hot hardware deals. Here's today's catch.

Thermometers everywhere are getting pretty hot, and deals on big fancy monitors have followed suit. We have two gorgeous displays on show today. The first one is the MSI Optix MPG27CQ. This 27" gaming display has a VA panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz with FreeSync support. The contrast ratio is 3000:1, and MSI says there's a mode that can bring the response time down to only 1 ms. Additional claims to fame for the MPG27CQ include a color gamut that covers 115% of the sRGB space, maximum brightness of 400 cd/m², RGB LED lighting, and a height-adjustable stand. This monitor ticks all the right boxes, and it's available at Newegg for just $399.99 with the promotional code EMCPWEP65. You can get an additional $20 back by way of a rebate card, too.

If the monitor above just isn't big enough, well, take a good look at the LG 38UC99-W. This massive 38" ultra-wide curved screen employs a 3840x1600 IPS panel cable of covering 100% of the sRGB color space. The panel's maximum brightness is 300 cd/m², the contrast ratio is 1000:1, and the response time is 5 ms--all pretty standard specs for an IPS unit. There are DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C inputs available, as well as picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture display modes. The 10-W built-in speakers should sound better than most monitor noise-makers, and there's Bluetooth audio on tap. The monitor's size belies its price—only $829.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPWEP27.

It seems that there's always at least one 80 Plus Gold-rated power supply on sale these days, and that's just fine by us. The EVGA SuperNova 850 G3 packs a meaty power punch, fully modular cabling, and semi-passive cooling. It's only 150 mm long too, fitting into more cases than most similarly-powered units and possibly making cable management easier as well. EVGA is currently offering a free warranty upgrade to 12 years (up from the usual 10) with product registration. Take this box o' watts home from Newegg for $99.99, and you can get $20 back if you make use of the available rebate card.

We're hoping that the slow relief of RAM prices continues humming along. Today's memory sale piece is the Corsair Vengeance RGB 16-GB set with two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s. This set is fast, colorful, and will set you back only $154.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPWEP53. Only a short while ago, that money bought you no-bling 2400 MT/s RAM, if you were lucky.

How about a mobo to slot that nice RAM into? The Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming Wifi mobo comes with metal-reinforced main PCIe slots, two M.2 sockets, an Intel-powered 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter, and a Creative Sound Core3D chip for aural pleasure. Additional niceties include Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and Gigabit Ethernet backed by an Intel chip. This board is currently selling for an insanely low $99.99 at Newegg. If you were on the fence about building a Coffee Lake machine, there's the ticket right there.

Finally, a sweet-sounding deal. The Pioneer VSX-932 7.2 home theater receiver has support for the alphabet-soup of HDR standards (HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and BT.2020) and 4K video upscaling. It can also handle pretty much every current sound standard including Dolby Atmos. The receiver also has built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and four HDMI inputs. You can get your hands on this beastie for $229 from Newegg and finally get that home cinema going.

