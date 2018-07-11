Cougar Conquer Essence is a smaller skeleton for microATX builds

Cougar's Conquer case was certainly one of the most distinctive enclosures released last year, and now the company is making the skeletal aluminum stylings of that case available to builders with smaller motherboards in mind. The Conquer Essence uses what Cougar describes as "CNC-milled aluminum-based panels" and two tempered-glass covers to show off the system inside.

The Conquer Essence is ready for microATX or Mini-ITX motherboards, dual-graphics-card setups with cards as long as 13.8" (350 mm), as many as two 240-mm radiators, and air coolers up to 6.3" (160 mm) tall. The case can also accept up to two 3.5" devices or as many as five 2.5" devices if the 3.5" bays are dedicated to SSDs.

Cougar says the Conquer Essence will hit store shelves in late July with a sticker price of $229.