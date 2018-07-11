GeForce Now beta comes to Nvidia Shield TV set-top box

The latest iteration of Nvidia's GeForce Now game-streaming service has been in beta for the PC and Mac since this January, and the re-imagined service is now coming to the company's own Shield TV set-top box. The company tweeted out an announcement to that effect today.

It's official. Say hello to AAA PC gaming glory on #NVIDIASHIELD with the new #GeForceNOW beta. Cloud gaming never felt so good. https://t.co/haCWmzhYFO pic.twitter.com/mJrBLlSL3K — NVIDIA SHIELD (@NVIDIASHIELD) July 11, 2018

For folks who have been applying to the closed beta on their Mac or PC without success and want a guaranteed way in, Nvidia says "access to the GeForce Now beta is included with every Shield TV, along with a selection of exclusive games to get your catalogue started." At $180 for the basic 16-GB Shield TV, that might not be a bad deal for those who want an early ticket to the game-streaming future. It sounds like current Shield TV owners may be able to cut the line, as well.

Since its beta opened in January, Nvidia says GeForce Now has expanded its game support to over 225 titles, up from about 150 earlier in the year. Gamers looking to use the service buy games through Steam and then log into Nvidia's cloud gaming rigs to "install" and play those titles. If you'd like to try breaking free from local-PC streaming and enjoy PC-quality gaming through one slim set-top box, the Shield TV may just have become a lot more appealing.