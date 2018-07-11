Deal of the day: an RX 580-and-B350-mobo combo for $300

If you're building a new midrange PC but are still having trouble finding an affordable graphics card to put inside it, ASRock might have just the combo deal for you. Newegg will sell you a bundle with one of ASRock's Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 580 8 GB graphics cards and AB350 Pro4 motherboards for $299.99 right now.

Depending on how you value rebates, that's a $70 motherboard after rebate or a $90 mobo pre-rebate on its own right now. The Radeon RX 580 8 GB was supposed to carry a sticker price of $229 when it launched way back in April of last year, so ASRock's post-rebate price on the AB350 Pro4 would technically represent enough value to get the Phantom Gaming card down to the RX 580 8 GB's suggested price.

Presuming the AB350 Pro4s in Newegg's warehouses are new enough stock to have firmware support for second-generation Ryzen CPUs, that board could prove a fine platform for the powerful stock-clocked Ryzen 5 2600X or the overclocker-friendly Ryzen 5 2600. As the foundation for an all-AMD PC, this bundle looks like a fine deal to me. Hat tip to VideoCardz for the spot.