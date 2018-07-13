Embrace Your Geekness Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Sennheiser GSP 600 gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
- Razer's Blade is almost the perfect gaming laptop @ Engadget
- GIGABYTE Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi AMD Ryzen mobo review @ HardOCP
- Dell G5 15 (5587) review @ Hexus
- Core i7-8086K 40th anniversary CPU review @ HotHardware
- Antec HCG Extreme Series 1000W PSU review @ KitGuru
- HP Portable SSD P600 review @ Legit Reviews
- ASRock AB350M Pro4 review @ TechPowerUp
- The GIGABYTE B360 Gaming 3 WIFI review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Robo-programmer Gladiabots hits early access August 9 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Why didn't anyone say the mimics in Prey: Mooncrash can now wear hats? @ Quarter To Three
- Overwatch league to be covered on ESPN @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- LEDs cut seabird death toll from fishing by 85 percent @ New Atlas
- Hold the salt and butter, this popcorn is for a robot @ HackADay
- Tech-support scammers know EVERYTHING about my computer, Dell customer says @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- CERN chip enables first 3D color X-ray images of the human body @ New Atlas
- Researchers devise AI system to reduce noise in photos @ Slashdot
- 200-million year old monster pushes back the clock on giant dinosaurs @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Cheese Mayo is the condiment you need to make @ skillet.lifehacker.com