Embrace Your Geekness Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate

Please, I don't even have to try...​​​​​​

PC hardware and computing

  1. Sennheiser GSP 600 gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
  2. Razer's Blade is almost the perfect gaming laptop @ Engadget
  3. GIGABYTE Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi AMD Ryzen mobo review @ HardOCP
  4. Dell G5 15 (5587) review @ Hexus
  5. Core i7-8086K 40th anniversary CPU review @ HotHardware
  6. Antec HCG Extreme Series 1000W PSU review @ KitGuru
  7. HP Portable SSD P600 review @ Legit Reviews
  8. ASRock AB350M Pro4 review @ TechPowerUp
  9. The GIGABYTE B360 Gaming 3 WIFI review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Robo-programmer Gladiabots hits early access August 9 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Why didn't anyone say the mimics in Prey: Mooncrash can now wear hats? @ Quarter To Three
  3. Overwatch league to be covered on ESPN @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. LEDs cut seabird death toll from fishing by 85 percent @ New Atlas
  2. Hold the salt and butter, this popcorn is for a robot @ HackADay
  3. Tech-support scammers know EVERYTHING about my computer, Dell customer says @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. CERN chip enables first 3D color X-ray images of the human body @ New Atlas
  2. Researchers devise AI system to reduce noise in photos @ Slashdot
  3. 200-million year old monster pushes back the clock on giant dinosaurs @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Cheese Mayo is the condiment you need to make @ skillet.lifehacker.com
