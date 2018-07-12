Poll: Have patches for Spectre and Meltdown slowed down your systems?

The Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities are perhaps the biggest security story of the decade. Microcode, operating system, and browser updates have all rolled out in attempts to mitigate the secret-stealing potential that these vulnerabilities have introduced into computing devices everywhere. New variants of the attacks have continued to emerge as researchers test the strength of the security model of modern processor architectures, too.

For all the gloom-and-doom predictions of double-digit performance losses from all of those security patches—something that we observed in micro-benchmarks but not necessarily in real-world uses for client PCs—most folks and businesses seem to have gotten on with their lives without too much trouble. We wanted to see whether you've noticed performance slowdowns from your fully-patched systems in the wake of Spectre and Meltdown. Tell us what you've observed using the poll below.