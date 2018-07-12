Thursday deals: a Corsair Carbide Spec-05 case for $27 and more

Fair day to everyone who, unlike me, hasn't been dealing with a house flood. You see, yesterday after I'd had only a couple hours' sleep, my apartment was almost entirely flooded thanks to a burst pipe underneath the main water heater in the kitchen. Complete chaos ensued. The next-door apartment also got a few rooms with water, the two beneath us had water dripping from the ceiling, and the elevator well had a mini-pool at the bottom. The water even reached the two commercial spaces underneath.

It was loads of fun sweeping water and moving furniture for six hours straight with little sleep or food, I tell you. At least I now have an opportunity to calmly do nothing but look at sweet, juicy PC hardware on sale. Check out today's findings.

In unusual fashion, we're kicking off today with an affordable case. The Corsair Carbide Series Spec-05 is a simple-but-effective mid-tower ATX enclosure with a rather dashing front panel and a full-length transparent side panel. The case can take in radiators up to 240 mm long and has spots for up to six fans, three hard drives, and two SSDs. There's one 120-mm fan included. Newegg is running a rather meaty sale on this case and will offer it to you bundled with a second Corsair AF120 fan for only $41.99. Furthermore, if you take advantage of the $15 rebate card on offer, you can effectively get the Spec-05 and the extra fan for $26.99.

Since we're on the topic of cheap-and-cheerful PC cases, how about the Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1? This microATX chassis has a darkened translucent front panel, room for the longest graphics cards, and can take in radiators up to 240 mm long. Take it home from the 'Egg for the measly amount of $39.99 and use the available rebate card to get another $10 back.

If you're building a rig nowadays with anything but the most basic of CPUs, you'd do well to invest in fast DDR4. One does usually need to shell out a fair bit for faster memory, but not today. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 16-GB kit of two 3200 MT/s 8-GB DIMMs is currently selling for $156.99 at Newegg, making it a "go get it right away" item. Just a month and change ago, a kit of this size an speed would have an asking price of close to $200.

Another type of item that's been pretty dear of late is graphics cards. We do have some relief on the mid-range pixel-pusher front. The XFX Radeon RX 580 8 GB XXX Edition is a meaty red team offering with a an OC-mode boost clock of 1386 MHz coupled with 8.1 GT/s RAM speed. The card has a double-fan cooler, and XFX offers three-year warranty coverage. Get your game on for $269.99 at Newegg.

Finally, a couple of power supplies of juicy capacity. The smallest one (if you can call it that) is the Corsair TX650M. This unit offers an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, semi-modular cabling, and uses Japanese-made capacitors. Corsair covers it with a seven-year warranty, and Newegg will sell it to you for $69.99. The included rebate card will let you get $20 back, turning the deal into a $49.99 affair in the end.

If you need to go even bigger or want a power supply that will rarely if ever be under significant load, you'll want to check out the Seasonic Focus Plus 1000. This beast of a unit has fully-modular cabling, six (count'em) eight-pin PCIe power plugs, and ten SATA connectors. It's probably also powerful enough to power a city block and carries a ten-year warranty. You can get it from Newegg for $134.99 (a great price on its own), but the included $30-back card means you'll only end up $105 out of pocket.

