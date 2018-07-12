Intel pours pros a cup of Coffee Lake with Xeon E CPUs

Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs are fine performers for applications where single-threaded performance is paramount. Though workstation integrators like Boxx have built Coffee Lake systems, those chips don't tick every box a workstation user might want. Most notably, they lack support for ECC RAM, and that makes them a no-go for many professional users. Intel has brewed a new round of Coffee Lake CPUs for professionals who need that single-threaded mojo, and it's pouring those folks a cup today with its Xeon E processor family.

Base

clock

(GHz) Max

Turbo Boost

clock

(GHz) Cores/

threads Intel

UHD P630

IGP L3

cache Memory

support TDP Price E-2186G 3.8 4.7 6/12 Yes 12 MB Two channels

DDR4-2666 with ECC 95 W $450 E-2176G 3.7 80 W $362 E-2174G 3.8 4/8 8 MB 71 W $328 E-2146G 3.5 4.5 6/12 12 MB 80 W $311 E-2144G 3.6 4/8 8 MB 71 W $272 E-2136 3.3 6/12 No 12 MB 80 W $284 E-2134 3.5 4/8 8 MB 71 W $250 E-2126G 3.3 6/6 Yes 12 MB 80 W $255 E-2124G 3.4 4/4 8 MB 71 W $213 E-2124 3.3 4.3 No $193

These ten CPUs comprise four-core and six-core parts that can be had with or without Hyper-Threading and with or without Integrated graphics to fit into any bill of materials or thermal budget. Conveniently, Intel uses the "G" suffix to indicate whether the chips' UHD Graphics P630 IGP is enabled. Don't confuse that label's meaning with the same G suffix used for the Core i7-8809G and friends, though—these Xeons do not have a Radeon Vega M GH or Vega M GL graphics chip on-package. Like consumer Coffee Lake parts, these chips will all provide 16 lanes of PCIe from the CPU.

The Xeon E family drops into motherboards with the C246 chipset. This silicon appears to be a tweaked version of the same silicon that underpins the H370, B360, and H310 consumer chipsets. Most notably, it includes the vPro support critical to any business-ready Intel PC. The C246 chip can be tapped for up to 24 chipset PCIe 3.0 lanes, as many as six USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, as many as 10 USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and as many as eight SATA 6 Gbps ports. The C246 chip also has integrated Wi-Fi connectivity that can be paired with an Intel CNVi Wireless-AC module for businesses that want to cut the Ethernet cord. Devices from the chipset will communicate with the CPU over the DMI 3.0 bus and the four lanes of PCIe 3.0 connectivity that underpin it.

Intel says OEM systems from Dell, HP, and Lenovo will spearhead the introduction of Xeon E processors to the business market, and other OEMs will doubtless take advantage of these parts with time.