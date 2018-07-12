Get a Ryzen 5 2600 for $160 with this Newegg deal

Heads up, gerbils! We're going to keep this short and sweet. Just a few minutes ago, Newegg let the world know that it's offering a Real Sweet Deal on the Ryzen 5 2600 processor—the slightly slower brother of the Ryzen 5 2600X that got a TR Editor's Choice award just a little while back.

The Ryzen 5 2600 has six cores and twelve threads of Zen goodness. The processor's single-core boost clock rings in at 3.9 GHz, and there's 16 MB of L3 cache on tap. AMD helpfully includes its pretty darn good Wraith Stealth cooler in the box, too. Newegg's selling the chip for (drum roll, please) only $160 for the time being with the promo code NENAMD6. That's an insane price right there. If you're thinking of building a Ryzen-powered box, hurry up—stocks aren't likely to last long.