Monday deals: a Crucial MX500 500-GB SSD for $88 and much more

Hey, folks! We're pushing our deals post forwards because Amazon's running its Prime Day sales and pretty much every other retailer under the sun is trying to throw shade across Bezos' mug. That's great news for us PC hardware shoppers. Check out the great deals we found.

There's a lot of ground to cover today, so we're going to keep things short and sweet. Who wants a Crucial MX500 500-GB solid-state drive for cheap? That's what I thought. Line up here, sirs and madams. Rakuten's selling it for $87.99 with the checkout code SAVE20. That's a historically low price for this drive.

Just in case that half a terabyte of NAND isn't good enough for you, how about the Adata SU800 1-TB solid-state drive? Yours for only $174.99 at Newegg.

Newegg's running a combo deal on a Ryzen 7 2700X processor coupled with an ASRock Fatal1ty X470 K4 motherboard. The CPU is one of our all-time favorites thanks to its eight Zen cores and sixteen threads, coupled with a 4.3-GHz single-core boost clock. Meanwhile, the mobo has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, Intel-powered Gigabit LAN, and a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec. The e-tailer's selling the whole caboodle for $384.98, or a whopping $105 off the regular combined price. If that isn't enough, you can get $10 back by way of a rebate card.

If you just want a mobo sans CPU, check out the Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming. This beastie has two M.2 PCIe x4 sockets, Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet, souped-up USB ports and audio circuitry, and onboard RGB LED lighting. Newegg is selling it for $109.99, making it probably the best deal on a Ryzen mobo this side of Jupiter.

The numerals "1080" are often part of many a gamer's deepest, most thrilling dreams, and they're stamped across the Gigabyte GTX 1080 triple-fan graphics card. "But wait, those are horribly expensive!" you say. Nope, they're not. For the low sum of $459.99, you can take one home from Newegg thanks to the promo code 18FANST05. There's another $10 to be gotten back with the included rebate card, too, bringing the total sum down to $449.99.

Jeff's a big fan of his wireless Corsair Void Pro RGB headset. As it happens, the wired version is selling today at Newegg for the stupid-low price of $49.99 with the promo code 18FANST09. Simply put, you better go and grab it, because you won't find a better headset for anywhere near close to that kind of money right now.

Last but by no means least, the Dell Inspiron 5579 convertible. This 15.6" 2-in-1 machine packs an Intel Core i7-8550U processor coupled to a whole 16 GB of RAM and serviced by a 512-GB solid-state drive. That's darn powerful hardware, and it can be yours for just $899.99 at Newegg. You also get a $100 gift card with your purchase, effectively making the laptop just $800 total.

