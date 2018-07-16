Monday deals, round two: a custom GTX 1080 Ti for $679 and more

While we've already posted one round of sweet tech deals from around the web today, Amazon's Prime Day remains in full swing, and retailers have uncorked more discounts of their own to combat Amazon's members-only bonanza. Here's the best of what we've found in our second sweep.
- AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 CPU is $169.99 at Newegg and Amazon (Prime not required)
- AMD's Ryzen 7 1700X CPU is $189.99 at Newegg
- AMD's Ryzen 7 2700 CPU is $224.99 at Amazon (Prime not required)
- AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1950X CPU is $699.99 at Newegg
- Intel's Core i9-7900X CPU is $849.99 at Newegg
- Intel's Core i9-7920X CPU is $899.99 with promo code 18FANST197 at Newegg
- G.Skill's Flare X 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 memory kit is $209.99 at Newegg
- Dell's S2417DG 24" G-Sync gaming monitor is $329.99 with promo code 18FANST121 at Newegg
- Gigabyte's GTX 1080 Ti Black triple-fan graphics card is $679.99 with promo code 18FANST191 at Newegg ($70 off, $20 below suggested price)
- Cooler Master's MasterLiquid 240 closed-loop CPU cooler is $39.99 with promo code EMCPWEV42 at Newegg
- Fractal Design's Define R6 ATX mid-tower is $109.99 at Newegg
- Intel's NUC8i7HVK mini-PC kit is $799.99 at Newegg ($200 off)
- Cooler Master's MasterBox Lite 3.1 microATX case is $29.99 at Newegg (plus a $10 MIR is available)
- Corsair's Scimitar Pro RGB MMO gaming mouse is $49.99 with promo code 18FANST107 at Newegg
Newegg has 46 pages of deals to go through, so feel free to pick through them and find any gems we may have missed. If we can ever get Amazon to load, we'll circle back and share more of what the site has to offer. Until then, enjoy.