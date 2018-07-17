NZXT E-Series PSUs give builders power over their power

NZXT is launching a new range of power supplies this morning to give system builders a window into the operation of their PSUs. The E Series starts with Seasonic's well-reputed Focus Plus Gold PSU platform. NZXT adds a Texas Instruments DSP and USB connectivity to the package in order to allow for monitoring of the 12 V, 3.3 V, and 5 V rails through the company's CAM software.

The E Series PSU family further offers digital over-current protection on all three of its 12-V outputs, and the threshold for that protection can be adjusted on the EPS and PCI Express connectors. Thanks to its Seasonic platform, the E Series boasts 105° C-rated Japanese capacitors, an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, and a fully modular design. All E Series PSUs will offer a semi-passive mode and three prebaked fan profiles, plus a customizable fan curve. The CAM utility controls all of these fan settings.

NZXT will offer the E Series in three sizes to start: 500 W, 650 W, and 850 W. The E500 will sticker at $124.99, the E650 will run $139.99, and the E850 will list for $149.99. NZXT says all three models will be available from its website today in the United States, while the rest of the world will be able to plug in these power supplies in late July.