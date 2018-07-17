World Emoji Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- In Win A1 mini-ITX case review @ Gamers Nexus
- Astro Gaming A50 wireless headset & base station review @ HardOCP
- ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ monitor review @ HotHardware
- Apexgaming AG-650M 650W review @ JonnyGuru
- MSI Z370 PC Pro motherboard review @ KitGuru
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi router review @ Legit Reviews
- Deepcool Gamer Storm Quadstellar review @ TechPowerUp
- GeForce GTX 1060 3GB vs. Radeon RX 570 4GB @ TechSpot
- The ASRock Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Epic ups Unreal Marketplace creators' pay well above industry standard @ Ars Technica
- Nintendo hid a load-your-own NES emulator inside a GameCube classic @ Ars Technica
- These crazy contraptions won the first Nintendo Labo creators contest @ New Atlas
- The best Civilization games are these total overhaul mods @ Rock Paper Shotgun (how could this list skip Dune Wars?)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- IoT solar pool heating @ HackADay
- Apple won't replace faulty MacBook Pro keyboards with third-gen components @ Slashdot
- Fail of the week: when good foundries go bad @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Lockheed Martin's titanium domes are the largest 3D-printed spacecraft parts yet @ New Atlas
- D-Wave's quantum computer successfully models a quantum system @ Ars Technica
- To make Curiosity (et al.) more curious, NASA and ESA smarten up AI in space @ Ars Technica (highly recommended reading)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- FSP CMT series CMT520 RGB tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
- TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB 250GB SSD review @ Guru3D
- Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 240RGB review @ Hexus
- Cheese prices crumble — but the global trade dispute could halt their drop @ marketwatch.com