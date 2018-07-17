World Emoji Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


My most frequently used emojis, according to my Windows Phone.

PC hardware and computing

  1. In Win A1 mini-ITX case review @ Gamers Nexus
  2. Astro Gaming A50 wireless headset & base station review @ HardOCP
  3. ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ monitor review @ HotHardware
  4. Apexgaming AG-650M 650W review @ JonnyGuru
  5. MSI Z370 PC Pro motherboard review @ KitGuru
  6. NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi router review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Deepcool Gamer Storm Quadstellar review @ TechPowerUp
  8. GeForce GTX 1060 3GB vs. Radeon RX 570 4GB @ TechSpot
  9. The ASRock Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Epic ups Unreal Marketplace creators' pay well above industry standard @ Ars Technica
  2. Nintendo hid a load-your-own NES emulator inside a GameCube classic @ Ars Technica
  3. These crazy contraptions won the first Nintendo Labo creators contest @ New Atlas
  4. The best Civilization games are these total overhaul mods @ Rock Paper Shotgun (how could this list skip Dune Wars?)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. IoT solar pool heating @ HackADay
  2. Apple won't replace faulty MacBook Pro keyboards with third-gen components @ Slashdot
  3. Fail of the week: when good foundries go bad @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Lockheed Martin's titanium domes are the largest 3D-printed spacecraft parts yet @ New Atlas
  2. D-Wave's quantum computer successfully models a quantum system @ Ars Technica
  3. To make Curiosity (et al.) more curious, NASA and ESA smarten up AI in space @ Ars Technica (highly recommended reading)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. FSP CMT series CMT520 RGB tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
  2. TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB 250GB SSD review @ Guru3D
  3. Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 240RGB review @ Hexus
  4. Cheese prices crumble — but the global trade dispute could halt their drop @ marketwatch.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options